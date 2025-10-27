River City Roundup

The ghouls and goblins are out in full force this week as we celebrate Halloween. Do the Time Warp with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” get into some mischief at Afterglow Coffee Cooperative, catch a screening of a 1978 horror classic and head to Oregon Hill for the 20th All the Saints Theater Company Halloween parade. Enjoy!

One of my favorite things to do leading up to All Hallows’ Eve is to turn out the lights and enjoy a scary movie, particularly the 1978 John Carpenter classic “Halloween.” No matter how many times I’ve seen it, I still get anxious watching Laurie Strode (portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis) as she’s stalked by the hulking Michael Myers. There are two opportunities to catch the film this week, Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Ashland Theatre and Friday, Oct. 31, at The Byrd Theatre. Both screenings begin at 7 p.m. Tickets to the Ashland Theatre showing are $11 to $13, and admission to The Byrd Theatre presentation is $9. For additional spooky season films, head to The Byrd for “In the Mouth of Madness” on Oct. 28, “Practical Magic” on Oct. 29 and “Sinners” on Oct. 30.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

I love a little mischief — especially when it involves popping bottles, eating sandos and busting moves. Conjuring all the hungry and thirsty Halloween spirit, Afterglow Coffee Cooperative is hosting Mischief Night on Oct. 30, kicking off at 9 p.m. On the invite list: a lineup of Virginia pours from Common Wealth Crush Co., Lightwell Survey, Patois Wine, Troddenvale Cider, Domaine Finot and Star Party Winery. Laine Myers of pasta purveyor Oro will also be on-site, hopefully in costume, slinging Italian-inspired sandwiches. Take a double shot (of espresso) beforehand — the party goes until 2 a.m. — and break out your alter egos and costumes for this free event.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

The 20th annual All the Saints Theater Company Halloween Parade embarks from Monroe Park at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Reminiscent of a New Orleans Second Line procession and a Day of the Dead ritual, wending through Oregon Hill is a punk gothic celebration with blasting brass and strumming bluegrass, twirling winged fairies, and gamboling costumed characters both familiar and original. This year’s theme is “A Funeral March for the American Dream.” The free event encourages costumed self-expression and merriment.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Grab your tickets for The Rocky Horror Show, which — quite delightfully — is happening not only on Halloween this year, but also on a Friday. Richmond Triangle Players and the Richmond Symphony are teaming up for a presentation of the iconic cult-favorite-turned-mainstream-but-somehow-still-cult-classic musical. Whether you’ve seen it on screen or stage countless times, or you’re a complete “Rocky Horror” virgin (gasp!), this production is guaranteed to make you shiver with antici ... pation. The Oct. 31 show at the Carpenter Theatre kicks off at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $15. “Let’s do the Time Warp again” indeed!

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Other Suggestions

More Halloween Hits

The Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University screens independent horror films during Fright Night on Oct. 29.

Experience Terror on the Farm at Ashland Berry Farm Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

Gallery5 hosts a Halloween Party with live music, specialty drinks and a costume contest on Oct. 31.

Come in costume for Harry’s Dead Celebrity Ball at The Hofheimer Building Oct. 31.

Edgar Allan Poe historian Chris Semtner, in collaboration with RavenCon, presents the eerie and mysterious interactive art exhibition “Curiouser and Curiouser” at Art Works through Nov. 22.

