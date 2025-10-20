River City Roundup

Chills and thrills abound in the River City this week, including a bewitching performance from Richmond Shakespeare, a Halloween-themed dance party at Chimborazo Park and a harvest fest at Chesterfield Berry Farm. Plus, the walking dead make their annual ramble through Carytown. Enjoy!

Looking for a cool way to spend an evening and get in the Halloween spirit? Dance to some soulful tunes as the sun goes down at the Electric Sun Society’s Vibes at Sunset, happening Thursday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Chimborazo Park. This special Halloween edition of the event series features traditional-meets-modern sounds of Afro electronic dance music accompanying seasonally themed activities such as children’s face painting, costume contests and sunset yoga. This free community-focused event also includes local vendors and food trucks.

—Lauren Hall, Editorial Intern

The devil went down to Edmonton looking for a soul to steal. The Great Deceiver figures for an easy mark a woman cast out of town because of accusations of witchcraft. Doesn’t she want revenge? The story, reworked by playwright Jen Silverman from a 1621 drama, comes to life in “Witch,” produced by Richmond Shakespeare at Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Theatre Gym, Oct. 23-Nov. 9. Andrew Gall directs a wicked-good cast of Katrinah Carol Lewis, Doug Blackburn, Hayley Cartee, John Mincks, Matt Mitchell and Tyler Stevens. Tickets are $22 to $47.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Armies of the undead will march through Carytown this Saturday, Oct. 25, marking the 20th year of the Richmond Zombie Walk. Participants dress up in their most apocalyptic makeup and tattered garb to stumble through the streets and (in a fun way) spook onlookers. Zombies will compete in various categories (including Most Disgusting and Best Zombie Kid) to win prizes at the 1 p.m. prewalk meetup at Boat Lake in Byrd Park. Though the event is free, donations are encouraged to benefit suicide awareness and prevention organizations. The walk kicks off at 2:30 p.m. in front of The Byrd Theatre, with the horde making its way west toward the Carytown Kroger, then turning around and ambling back to the theater.

—Annabel Granger, Editorial Intern

Don’t settle for grocery store pumpkins just yet: There’s still time to make an outing out of your gourd gathering at Chesterfield Berry Farm’s Fall Festival & Pumpkin Harvest, Oct. 25 and 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The farm’s autumnal offerings include an 8-acre corn maze, hayrides, pig races, a kids’ fun zone, hay slides, an animal corral and so much more — or grab an ultimate pass for all of that plus access to corn cannons, paintball and the pedal kart track. Food and drink (including pumpkin milkshakes!) will also be available for purchase, and pumpkins start at 69 cents per pound. General passes start at $20, and ultimate passes start at $25, with discounts when you buy online in advance.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Other Suggestions

Come in costume for Art Works’ 4th Friday Reception on Oct. 24, featuring live music and the unveiling of new exhibitions including an escape room experience and haunting works by local artists.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture hosts a Trick or Treat event for the community Oct. 24.

Poe at the Pump House features readings of Edgar Allan Poe’s works and tours of Richmond’s historic Pump House Oct. 25.

Enjoy food, music and costume contests during the Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival at Midtown Green Oct. 25.

The 48 Hour Film Horror Project hosts a Best of Screening and awards ceremony, highlighting scary movies created within 48 hours, at The Park RVA on Oct. 26.

The Spooky SZN Market at Benchtop Brewing on Hull Street offers brews, local vendors, trick-or-treating, and more Oct. 26.

