River City Roundup

The week is all about the taste buds, with the Richmond Taco, Beer, Tequila Festival at Kanawha Plaza and Oktoberfest at The Meadow Event Park; a cookbook bash presented by Fountain Bookstore; and the 5th Wall Theatre season-opener “H*tler’s Tasters.” Washing it all down is the inaugural Follow the Flow Bike Ride, exploring the history of the Pump House and Richmond’s water distribution system. Enjoy!

If you’ve pinned their recipes, use the app on the daily or just love flipping through a great cookbook, mark that calendar: On Oct. 15 at Sam Miller’s restaurant, Fountain Bookstore will host Emily Weinstein, editor-in-chief of The New York Times’ NYT Cooking, to celebrate the release of “Easy Weeknight Dinners.” The cookbook is a culmination of the greatest hits from NYT Cooking, which has been empowering and guiding home cooks for a decade. The event includes a meet and greet, tasting of dishes, and a program and Q&A hosted by yours truly. P.S.: I have already adopted one of the book’s simple, super-satisfying recipes as a favorite. General admission is $40, and VIP tickets are $70.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

In her notes about “H*tler’s Tasters,” award-winning playwright Michelle Kholos Brooks observes, “The girls in ‘H*tler’s Tasters’ are the girls whose families didn’t resist the tide of tyranny.” This idea came from a historical footnote of how several young women were conscripted to taste the German dictator’s food to ensure it wasn’t poisoned. The play makes its Richmond debut through a 5th Wall Theatre production at Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Theatre Gym, opening Oct. 17 and continuing through Nov. 2. They gossip, they sing, all while trying not to think about whether their next meal may be their last. By the way, it’s a comedy. Tickets are $30.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Now in its 54th year, Oktoberfest returns to The Meadow Event Park in Doswell this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19. Sample German beer and wine, snack on fresh bratwurst and pastries, and check out performances by brass bands and Bavarian dancers. Tickets are $18, with discounts available and free admission for kids 15 and under. The party starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

I’m never too full to take part in a conversation about tacos, and the Richmond Taco, Beer, Tequila Festival is giving the region more to discuss with an all-ages, fun-filled celebration Oct. 19 at Kanawha Plaza. More than 15 taco vendors and four margarita bars (also serving nonalcoholic drinks) — not to mention guacamole and churro pavilions — are serving up tastes from around the region, and guests can vote for their favorite taco. Live music, yard games and crafts round out the experience. Tickets are $20 to $69.

—Melody Yuan, Editorial Intern

If you saw how the James River rose over 12 feet in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, you might be curious to know just how Richmond handles all that water. A special 10-mile bike tour through the city’s history offers some answers. As part of its Centennial Celebration this month marking 100 years since the Pump House was used as Richmond’s waterworks, Friends of Pump House is hosting the first-ever Follow the Flow Bike Ride at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. The tour embarks from the Pump House and includes stops at historic sites including the Byrd Park Reservoir and the grave of Wilfred Emory Cutshaw (the city of Richmond engineer who oversaw the design of the Pump House and other public spaces). The event is free to join and will explore how water has influenced community development and growth in the city.

—Jenna Lapp, Editorial Intern

