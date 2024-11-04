River City Roundup

Election Day is upon us, so be sure to head to the polls tomorrow, Nov. 5, to make your voice heard. If you need a distraction from the deluge of election coverage that evening, try ComedySportz for some laughs. Other events that have our vote this week include an out-of-this-world wine fest, a thankful artisan market, the return of VCU basketball, and a bright idea from 1708 Gallery. Enjoy!

It’s time to get rowdy! The Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball team returns to the Siegel Center today, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. to start their 2024-25 campaign. Coming off a 24-14 season, their first game will be against the Bellarmine Knights. Tickets start at $30 and are selling fast, but there will be more opportunities to catch the Rams on the home court, including Nov. 13 against Merrimack College and Nov. 16 vs. Loyola University Maryland. The games can also be streamed via ESPN+ and MASN.

—Alyssa Hutton, Editorial Intern

Not sure if you’ve heard, but Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day. If you’re headed to cast your ballot, make sure you’re prepared and take a valid ID. In our October issue, we focused on races local to Richmond, but everyone in Virginia will be deciding on a president, senator, House representative and whether to enact a state constitutional amendment. On the Virginia Department of Elections site, find your polling place (which may have changed), what’s on your ballot and more. Polls close at 7 p.m., but everyone in line to vote will be able to cast their ballots.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

A good laugh knows no age. Join Old School Improv for its newest variety show, The Ancients, as it explores the history of comedy through the lens of those who were there to see it. This show is seniors performing for seniors. The Ancients runs from 2 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, Nov. 7, Dec. 1, Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 at the CSz Richmond Theater. Tickets are $8.

—Jenna Lapp, Editorial Intern

The 1708 Gallery continues its tradition of bringing various forms of illumination into disparate corners of town with its 17th annual InLight exhibition, Nov. 8-9. This iteration, themed “Grounds for Clearing,” is at the Pine Camp Cultural Arts and Community Center. The site began as a farm, then an isolation unit for tuberculosis patients, and evolved into a city arts program. This one will bring good things to light.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

There are actually no UFOs or aliens featured in the making of Encounter Wine Fest (except in the logo), but you can discover a whole galaxy of natural and biodynamic wines from near and far on Nov. 10 at Studio 23. Launched last year by Pizza Bones and Friend Bar owner Ashley Patino, Encounter Wine Fest is a walk-around tasting event with the producers on-site — which can often be a rarity — pouring bottles. Tickets are $45. If you can’t make the big party, keep your eyes peeled for satellite events prior to, including a pouring at Laura Lee’s with local wine guru Michael Smith. Fun fact: Encounter is Virginia’s first natural wine fair.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

As the holiday season descends, maker markets pop up. Shop early and shop local at ThanksGifting Artisan Market on Sunday, Nov. 10, at Strangeways Brewing. Enjoy brews and local vendors offering a wide selection of handmade art, jewelry and crafts for all your gifting needs (it’s OK to splurge on yourself, too). The market is open from noon to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

—Melody Yuan, Editorial Intern

Other Suggestions

As part of the “Re-Think Design” exhibition, The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design is screening the PBS documentary “Mending Walls” and hosting a Q&A with artist Hamilton Glass on Nov. 8.

Reynolds Gallery’s Main Street location debuts two new exhibitions, Erika Huddleston’s “Deepdene” and Ron Johnson’s “Just Like Forever,” on Nov. 8; the showcases continue through Dec. 21.

Enjoy An Evening with Steve Bassett at the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education in Chester on Nov. 9.

GWAR invades The National on Nov. 9. Get an exclusive look at the band ahead of their 40th anniversary tour in our November issue, on newsstands now.

Local country and folk favorite Susan Greenbaum plays The Shady Grove Coffeehouse on Nov. 9.

Maymont’s Garden Glow experience closes Nov. 10.

