River City Roundup

Election Day is nearly here, with voting taking place across the commonwealth Tuesday, Nov. 4. The ballot includes races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well as seats in the Virginia House of Delegates. To find your local polling place and confirm what’s on your ballot, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website. Remember to bring a valid ID; the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (though everyone who is in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote).

Join Zandra Zuraw, author of “Slow Style Home”; decorator Anne Hulcher Tollett of Hanover Avenue; and yours truly for a discussion on this intentional approach to design, followed by a book signing at Studio Sprezzatura on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. The event is also a rare opportunity to browse the galleries in the to-the-design-trade-only furniture and furnishings resource. The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are requested.

Despite The Band’s farewell performance on Thanksgiving Day 1976 being dubbed “The Last Waltz,” the music and accompanying concert film have lived on in the hearts of fans for decades, creating a tradition for many around the holiday. Here in town, a rotating lineup of Richmond’s finest musicians comes together to play the setlist from the legendary show, including songs from guest stars Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and many, many more. This year’s event kicks off at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, at The Broadberry; tickets start at $30, and proceeds benefit Feed More.

Catch the holiday spirit during the annual Christmas Market at Covenant Woods in Mechanicsville, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop more than 25 local vendors and find a gift for everyone on your list from items including handcrafted wooden bowls, decor, jewelry, artwork, baked goods and more. While shopping, reenergize with a delicious meal at on-site restaurant Fireside. On Nov. 8, the market will showcase wares from aspiring young merchants representing the Children’s Entrepreneur Market. Admission is free.

Expand your horizons with a new read or find a movie you forgot you loved at Richmond Public Library’s Friends of the Library Book Sale this weekend, Nov. 7-9. This biannual event, hosted by the nonprofit Friends of RPL, offers great deals on thousands of hardcover and paperback books, CDs, and DVDs. And with a selection that includes fiction, nonfiction, hobbies and interests, and plenty of children’s literature and YA novels, all ages are welcome. Proceeds from the sale will support RPL services and programming. Bring your own tote bag (or multiple bags, let’s be honest) to the library’s Main Branch on Friday (noon to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Sunday (1 to 4 p.m.).

The 1883 Gothic Revival Pump House fulfills part of its original mission at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8. A tour of the Pump House by the nonprofit group maintaining the structure is followed by a presentation in the second-floor social space by photographer and podcaster John Plashal. His lecture “From Enslavement to Empowerment: The Story of the Belmead on the James” concerns the Powhatan County plantation transformed by Katharine Drexel and her sister Louise Drexel Morrell into private schools that for 70 years provided educational opportunities for African American youths. Tickets are $55, and proceeds benefit the Friends of the Pump House. Provided hardhats are required.

