River City Roundup

Happy Thanksgiving! This week, as we gobble till we wobble, find a cornucopia of events to accompany the holiday: Get your run on with the Turkey Trot 5K, craft a Christmas wreath, check out a massive model train display, see art from a different angle and participate in some seasonal shopping. Enjoy!

Thanksgiving is a day of sharing gratitude and eating good food with friends and family, and for many it’s also a day to lace up those sneakers. On Thursday, Nov. 28, take part in the annual tradition of running the Richmond Turkey Trot 5K with a course that winds through the city. Sign up for a timed or untimed race and even join in virtually if you can’t make it to the course. Registration is $60, and runners depart from the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater at 8 a.m.

—Melody Yuan, Editorial Intern

The Science Museum of Virginia’s 47th annual Model Railroad Show is rolling back in to the former train station Nov. 29-Dec. 1 to give your kids something to do over the long Thanksgiving weekend. Check out model trains, a family train yard, a collaborative scene build, Lego displays, episodes of “Dinosaur Train” and an actual blacksmith — all of which are included with regular admission ($10 to $17.50). The museum is offering timed tickets from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., with early access for members.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

After you stuff the turkey, it’s time to start stuffing the stockings. For great gifts made in RVA, Studio Two Three’s annual Winter Market showcases more than 100 local artisans offering artwork, clothing, jewelry, decor and more handcrafted items. This is an opportunity to check everyone off your list. The market opens Nov. 29 and continues through Dec. 23. Admission is free.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

James River Cellars Winery is providing an opportunity to be the talk of the neighborhood by creating your own handcrafted Christmas wreath. The workshop is led by Hanover County’s The Freckled Flower Farm, and the $80 ticket includes all required materials and a glass of wine to sip while making holiday magic. The workshop takes place Nov. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m., with two more sessions scheduled for Dec. 8 and 22.

—Alyssa Hutton, Editorial Intern

Richmonder Edmund Minor Archer (1904-86) traveled the artist’s path, which took him to Paris, New York, and Washington, D.C., and back again. An intriguing aspect of his work came when he rented Edward Valentine’s Court End studio, where, during a time of racial segregation, he created vigorous figurative portraits of Black men and women. Through Sept. 1, 2025, The Valentine presents 10 examples of his work during “Edmund Archer: Perspectives on Black Dignity.” In 1962, Archer assisted Elisabeth Scott Bocock with establishing the Hand Workshop, open to all regardless of race and financial means, now the Visual Arts Center of Richmond. The exhibition is included with museum admission ($12, free entry on Thursdays).

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

More to Chew On

Hobby Hill Farm in Powhatan County offers a Fall Harvest Pecan Pie Class Nov. 26.

No BS! Brass performs the music from “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and more holiday grooves at Get Tight Lounge Nov. 27.

The Byrd Theatre screens the Thanksgiving classic “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” on Nov. 28.

Psychedelic rockers Kendall Street Company host their ninth annual Turkey Jam featuring Doom Flamingo and South Hill Banks at The National on Nov. 30.

Crossroads Art Center presents a “Feast” for the eyes through Jan. 5.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.