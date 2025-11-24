River City Roundup

As loved ones gather this Thanksgiving week, there’s plenty to see and do around town. The Model Railroad Show returns to the Science Museum of Virginia, the Blk Virginia Theatre Alliance fills its “Lungs,” the Richmond Symphony will “Let It Snow” inside the Carpenter Theatre, and Lewis Ginter presents the brilliant Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights. Enjoy!

“Lungs,” a four-person drama in dialogue by Duncan Macmillan, presents a 30-year conversation between a couple in a world getting hotter, and fast. There’s no set, no scene shifts, just the nitty-gritty of discussions that usually occur in private. Produced by the Blk Virginia Theatre Alliance at 5th Wall Theatre’s home stage, The Basement, there are six remaining performances, Nov. 25-30. Emily King Brown directs the cast that includes Erich Appleby, Nia Frazier, Lily Marcheschi and Robbie Winston. The Tuesday, Nov. 25, show features a discussion after the play with members of Shalom Farms. Tickets are $30.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

The Model Railroad Show returns to Richmond for its 48th year, rolling into the Science Museum of Virginia’s Dewey Gottwald Center Friday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 30, with intricate miniature trains and landscapes crafted by hobbyists from across the commonwealth. Celebrate the holiday season with family and friends as you explore detailed tableaux, watch locomotives in action and see a real-life blacksmith at work. Plus, check out a new train science demonstration and, back by popular demand, the collaborative train scene build. Timed tickets are available during regular museum hours (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and are included with general admission ($11 to $18.50). Advance registration is encouraged.

—Annabel Granger, Editorial Intern

It’s officially festive music season, and the much loved tradition of the Richmond Symphony’s Holiday Pops concerts is the perfect coda for Thanksgiving weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 29, at 2 and 7 p.m., enjoy “Let It Snow!” featuring special guest singer Laura Ann Singh and a rendition of Handel’s famous “Hallelujah” chorus from the Richmond Symphony Chorus. On Sunday, Nov. 30, at 3 p.m., hear the symphony perform “Holiday Brass.” Once the curtain goes up, I dare you not to get goosebumps! All performances take place at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. Tickets start at $14.60 (a holiday weekend ticket, which grants admission to both shows, starts at $29.50).

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Looking to start a joyful holiday tradition? Bring the whole family to the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, which runs through Jan. 4, 2026, at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Named “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” in the country for two years in a row by USA Today (and nominated for the honor again this year), this event appeals to all ages with a million lights and festive decorations, model trains, hot chocolate and s’mores, and much more. This year’s theme, The Elements, comes to life through immersive displays that showcase fire, earth, air, water … and love. Select nights also feature music and dance performances, dog-friendly evenings, and portrait photography sessions. Tickets are $12 to $25 and must be purchased online in advance.

—Chase Wilson, Editorial Intern

