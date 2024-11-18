River City Roundup

It’s Native American Heritage Month, and this weekend the Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival is back for its eighth year, featuring works from Native American and Indigenous filmmakers. Also in the days ahead are two holiday musical performances, an art exhibition that explores the borderlands, the 60th Craft + Design show, and an album release party with still more music. Enjoy!

This Tuesday, Nov. 19, I’ll be polishing the rusty musician in me to prepare for the seasonal arrival of holiday tunes. You, too, can get in the spirit with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. Bring the whole family to see this yuletide classic, featuring joyous songs and favorite characters for everyone to sing along with. The show begins at 7 p.m., with tickets starting at $39.50.

—Melody Yuan, Editorial Intern

A favorite fall activity of mine has been rediscovering my alma mater, the University of Richmond, through its Joel and Lila Harnett Museum of Art. The gallery is presenting “Border Cantos, Sonic Border,” a traveling exhibition organized by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas. The works of photographer Richard Misrach and artist-composer Guillermo Galindo, centered on the U.S./Mexico border, are expertly paired in this exhibit, not only capturing but elevating the meaning of the borderlands area. Both artists will be in attendance on Wednesday, Nov. 20, for a free public lecture at UR’s Queally Center from 6 to 8 p.m., with a reception in the gallery to follow. The exhibition continues through Dec. 17.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

One of my favorite local events for scoring one-of-a-kind gifts for friends and family is the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s Craft + Design show. Celebrating 60 years in 2024, the event will bring 160 makers to Main Street Station Nov. 22-24. From jewelry to decor, the show is packed with handmade arts; new this year is the Inaugural Emerging Artist distinction, which goes to metal crafter Rashana Miller. General admission starts at $15.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Now in its eighth year, the Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival puts Native American and Indigenous culture front and center with film screenings, book readings and storytelling, musical performances, the Native American Family Day Powwow, and the Tsenacommacah Eastern Indian Marketplace. The three-day event, Nov. 22-24, will be held at both the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. A weekend pass costs $25 before discounts, though attendance to Saturday’s powwow is free.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Hear your favorite holiday classics, but in a different jingle: On Saturday, Nov. 23, at Bon Air Presbyterian Church, the James River Ringers will perform Christmas carols with handbells, handchimes and other instruments. The group will present arrangements of “Wonderful Christmastime,” “Sleigh Ride” and more seasonal songs. The free program runs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

—Alyssa Hutton, Editorial Intern

Truetone Honeys are bringing their century-old tunes to the contemporary ear for an album release event at Jackson Ward’s Gallery5, from 8 to 11 p.m. on Nov. 23. This accomplishment follows personnel changes, the pandemic and instrumentally choosing to back themselves. Bandmates Anna Perkins (an accomplished jazz pianist), Caroline Scruggs (who excels on the banjolele and is also a world-traveling thereminist) and Jeanette Corey have for six years lived, toured and performed these tunes of the 1920s and 1930s. These songs aren’t staticky museum pieces; they’re good music, marvelously presented. Their guests, the Au Fromage trio, are grand fun. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

