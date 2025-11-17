River City Roundup

November brings us Native American Heritage Month, and with it the ninth annual Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival, celebrating Indigenous filmmakers and Native American culture with more than 50 film screenings and other events across four days. More happenings in the days ahead include a modern classical concert, an after-hours hike and a movie all about ramen. Enjoy!

The Rosette string quartet, in its continuing series of contemporary chamber music, “So Hot Right Now,” presents the work of Los Angeles-based Derrick Skye from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at Artspace. This is the third of six concerts held at various venues during the month of November. The program features a composition called “As I Heard When I Was Young,” joined by double bassist Ayça Kartari. Skye combines world traditions into his own musical blend. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door).

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

As we celebrate Native American Heritage Month, the Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival returns for its ninth year, featuring more than 50 films by Native American and Indigenous filmmakers that explore Native culture and experiences. Beyond the screenings will be special events and activities, including the Family Day Powwow, a concert featuring singer-songwriter Pura Fé and the Tsenacommacah Eastern Indian Marketplace. The festival takes place Nov. 20-23 at both the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the nearby Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The powwow and marketplace are free to attend; passes to the film festival are $30 and include admission to all screenings and activities. VIP tickets are $125 and also include access to the Filmmakers Reception.

—Annabel Granger, Editorial Intern

× Expand Debra McVey Getty Images/iStockphoto 1371829993 The Moon with the Trees

With the end of daylight saving time, many of us have more hours of darkness that we know what to do with, so why not make the most of them in the great outdoors by joining an Adult Night Hike at Maymont on Friday, Nov. 21. Enjoy the gorgeous grounds under the stars during a guided tour and observe animals such as frogs, owls and bats as they go about their nocturnal routines between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Registration for this 21-and-up experience is $40 and includes access to the Robins Nature Center, fun activities and two complimentary drinks.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

“Tampopo” is one of those movies people either know and love or they have absolutely no idea about it. I’ve had chef friends recommend the cult classic, a Western-culinary hybrid flick that centers around ramen, and I’ve heard it discussed on some of my favorite podcasts but have yet to see it. Lucky for me (and you!), the ideal opportunity has arrived. Cinephile collective Hard Light is hosting a free screening of the 1985 film from director Juzo Itami on Nov. 21 at Studio Two Three in Manchester. Start time is 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

