River City Roundup

November brings us Native American Heritage Month, and with it the ninth annual Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival, celebrating Indigenous filmmakers and Native American culture with more than 50 film screenings and other events across four days. More happenings in the days ahead include a modern classical concert, an after-hours hike and a movie all about ramen. Enjoy!
Skye High
The Rosette string quartet, in its continuing series of contemporary chamber music, “So Hot Right Now,” presents the work of Los Angeles-based Derrick Skye from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at Artspace. This is the third of six concerts held at various venues during the month of November. The program features a composition called “As I Heard When I Was Young,” joined by double bassist Ayça Kartari. Skye combines world traditions into his own musical blend. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door).
—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer
Cultural Perspective
As we celebrate Native American Heritage Month, the Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival returns for its ninth year, featuring more than 50 films by Native American and Indigenous filmmakers that explore Native culture and experiences. Beyond the screenings will be special events and activities, including the Family Day Powwow, a concert featuring singer-songwriter Pura Fé and the Tsenacommacah Eastern Indian Marketplace. The festival takes place Nov. 20-23 at both the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the nearby Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The powwow and marketplace are free to attend; passes to the film festival are $30 and include admission to all screenings and activities. VIP tickets are $125 and also include access to the Filmmakers Reception.
—Annabel Granger, Editorial Intern
The Moon with the Trees
Night Moves
With the end of daylight saving time, many of us have more hours of darkness that we know what to do with, so why not make the most of them in the great outdoors by joining an Adult Night Hike at Maymont on Friday, Nov. 21. Enjoy the gorgeous grounds under the stars during a guided tour and observe animals such as frogs, owls and bats as they go about their nocturnal routines between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Registration for this 21-and-up experience is $40 and includes access to the Robins Nature Center, fun activities and two complimentary drinks.
—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor
Noodle Rodeo
“Tampopo” is one of those movies people either know and love or they have absolutely no idea about it. I’ve had chef friends recommend the cult classic, a Western-culinary hybrid flick that centers around ramen, and I’ve heard it discussed on some of my favorite podcasts but have yet to see it. Lucky for me (and you!), the ideal opportunity has arrived. Cinephile collective Hard Light is hosting a free screening of the 1985 film from director Juzo Itami on Nov. 21 at Studio Two Three in Manchester. Start time is 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.
—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor
Other Suggestions
- Millions of dazzling lights will brighten Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden during the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, opening Nov. 17 and continuing through Jan. 4, 2026.
- The Blk Virginia Theatre Alliance presents Duncan Macmillan’s “Lungs” at The Basement Nov. 20-30.
- The Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s Craft + Design show brings more than 170 artists to Main Street Station Nov. 21-23.
- “Remember the Ladies: A Women’s Liberty or Death Reenactment” will be performed at Historic St. John’s Church Nov. 21-23.
- “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” opens at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Nov. 22 and continues through March 1, 2026.
- “A Distinct Society” is onstage at the Firehouse Theatre through Nov. 30.
