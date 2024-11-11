River City Roundup

Now that Halloween is behind us, it’s time for a cornucopia of holiday happenings, including an art exhibition that serves as a precursor to the Thanksgiving feast, a Christmas card workshop and a festive show from celebrity drag queens. Also in the days ahead, Minimum Wage Recording studio hosts a farewell performance at The Broadberry, and a traveling exhibition brings impressive Lego displays to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Enjoy!

Queens from the reality competition TV series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” are making a stop in Richmond on Nov. 15 at the Dominion Energy Center. Featuring winners and fan favorites from season 16 and “All Stars” 9, “A Drag Queen Christmas” is hosted by Nina West and includes live performances and VIP preshow meet-and-greet opportunities. The 18-and-up show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $51.50.

If you’ve got feasts on the brain now that Thanksgiving is in sight, you’re not alone. Crossroads Art Center’s latest juried exhibition, titled “Feast,” opens this Friday, Nov. 15, and explores the meaning of its subject through literal and abstract works of art from artists across the mid-Atlantic. The gallery’s works of photography, sculpture and canvas art are available for purchase during the exhibition’s run through Jan. 5, 2025. Admission is free.

After handmaking my family’s Christmas cards for the past few years, I’m ready to give my hands a break and try something new. I’ll be joining Studio Two Three at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design this Sunday, Nov. 17, to screenprint and personalize my very own holiday card. The Art of the Card Workshop is free to attend and open to all ages, and everyone gets to leave with a homemade card ready for gifting. The workshop runs from 1 to 3 p.m., and registration is required.

This Sunday, Nov. 17, say farewell to Minimum Wage Recording as Lance Koehler’s studio moves from its home of 23 years in Oregon Hill to Staunton near Charlottesville. Many of Richmond’s finest have recorded there, and several — including Bio Ritmo, No BS! Brass and Justin Golden — will show their appreciation at The Broadberry starting at 8 p.m. All proceeds from the $15 ticket sales benefit MWR.

Imagine the Titanic built of 200,000 bricks or a cosmos-exploring starship made of 3,500 pieces. Lego creations are having a moment in the culture and in the city. “Traveling Bricks: An Exhibition Made of Lego Bricks,” on exhibit until Jan. 5, 2025, at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, contains more than 100 representations of famous and speculative vehicles of land, sea, air and space. Plus, at the end is a playbox where the young or young at heart can make something of their own to display — or make multicolor snow angels. Entrance to “Traveling Bricks” is included with museum admission ($8 to $12).

