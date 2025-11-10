River City Roundup

As the squirrels scurry around burying their nuts for winter, Richmonders have their own chance to forage during this Sunday’s Chimborazo Wild Fruit & Nut Festival. Another fall staple, Richmond Indigenous Peoples’ Day honors Native American heritage. Plus, head indoors to warm up with some powerful songs at Révéler, and Grammy-nominated R&B artist Mario brings the heat to The National. Enjoy!

On Thursday, Nov. 13, Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling R&B singer-songwriter Mario brings his “Nothing But Us Tour” to The National. Best known for his early 2000s chart-topper “Let Me Love You,” Mario will perform songs from his latest album, “Glad You Came,” along with other hits showcasing his smooth vocals. Billed as an “intimate night” with the artist, the show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $52.

—Chase Wilson, Editorial Intern

A concert musical based on the life of abolitionist and feminist Sojourner Truth comes to Carytown’s Révéler at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov.18. “Songs of Truth” presents the powerful voice of Desirée Roots accompanied by the masterful pianist Weldon Hill, with a cast and backing band composed of regional notables. The presentation fuses gospel, blues, jazz and Americana. Creator Keni B. Fine incorporates Truth’s words and ideas in songs inspired by her speeches, teachings and autobiography. Barbara Allen, Truth’s sixth great-granddaughter, will attend the Tuesday evening concert. Tickets are $20.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

× Expand Elena Glomazdo Getty Images 2192875675 Mix of fruit tree sticks, nuts and herbs for poultry and rodents, meat-free food. High quality photo

I am always intrigued by talk of foraging, native foods and anything edible related to Virginia. For folks who feel the same, the Chimborazo Wild Fruit & Nut Festival (check out the impossibly cute promo illustration) returns for its second year on Sunday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chimborazo Park. Consider this the outdoor version of a trip to Costco — samples included. Try acorn dishes, black walnuts, hazelnuts, pawpaw smoothies, persimmons, yaupon tea, elderflower and more and get acquainted with what grows in our backyards, thanks to the East End volunteer-led nonprofit Chimborazo Native Food Project. Admission is free.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Coinciding with Native American Heritage Month, Richmond Indigenous Peoples’ Day happens Nov. 16 at Powhatan Hill Park in Fulton Hill. The annual event recognizes Virginia’s Native American tribes and celebrates the history and culture of Indigenous communities with tribal dance performances, demonstrations, arts and crafts vendors, and more. Indigenous Peoples’ Day runs from noon to 5 p.m., and admission is free.

—Annabel Granger, Editorial Intern

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.