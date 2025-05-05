River City Roundup

This weekend, celebrate the motherly figures in your life with musical events throughout the region, including performances at Agecroft Hall & Gardens, the Altria Theater, and the Dominion Energy Center. If reading is more Mom’s speed, try the Black Book Expo at the Pine Camp Arts Center, or check out a host of other festivities below. Enjoy!

The acclaimed musical “Chicago” rolls into town May 9-11, bringing the Bob Fosse (and Ann Reinking) moves and all that jazz — not to a noisy hall where there’s a nightly brawl, but to the Altria Theater as part of the Broadway in Richmond series. In Roaring ’20s Chicago, chorus girl Roxie Hart and vaudeville entertainer Velma Kelly each face trial for murder, but lawyer Billy Flynn employs the old razzle-dazzle to make them such media celebrities that legalities can’t touch them. Turns out, it’s all showbiz. That’s why, after half a century since its Broadway premiere and a quarter century of revivals and touring, the show still packs a wallop. Tickets are $53 to $116.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Don’t miss the world premiere of “Loving v. Virginia,” a brand-new production from the Virginia Opera and the Richmond Symphony. The show is an immersive, operatic depiction of the true story of Mildred and Richard Loving, a young interracial couple whose 1958 marriage spurred a landmark Supreme Court decision for civil rights. Attendees can join the show’s conductor, director, set designer and other staff members 45 minutes prior to each performance for an enlightening preshow lecture. Showtimes are Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 11, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $23.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Dive into a thoughtful read this weekend at the Black Book Expo: A Conscious Literary Festival, presented by Elegba Folklore Society at the Pine Camp Cultural Arts and Community Center May 10-11. Check out performances by Desirée Roots and Elegba’s dancers and drummers, storytelling by Kemi Abifarin, a talk by author Anthony T. Browder (pictured above), and more events throughout the weekend. Plus, meet writers, hear about their work and get a book signed. While the event — which runs from 3 to 7 p.m. both days — is free, a $10 donation is suggested.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Celebrate Mom with two free events at 16th-century English Tudor manor Agecroft Hall & Gardens. In honor of Mother’s Day on May 11, the site will offer free garden admission from noon to 5 p.m. Plan a picnic and enjoy frozen custard, baked goods and cold-pressed juices available for purchase. From 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the front lawn, the Richmond Concert Band will provide a free “Songs Without Words”-themed performance. Attendees are invited to hum along to recognizable tunes from TV, movies and radio, including classic songs and game show themes. —Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Other Suggestions

More Motherly Love

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.