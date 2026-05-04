River City Roundup

As we celebrate matriarchs this Sunday, there are plenty of happenings around town this week that she’ll love, including a spring market in Church Hill, a Museum District home and garden tour, and more ideas below. Also in the days ahead: a book launch, a showcase of design from a Richmond retail icon and a symposium on American style. Enjoy!

Writer and entrepreneur Tyler Snidow’s first book of poetry, “Pickle Stew: A Collection of Whimsical Verse,” was inspired by her daughters, Lindsay and Kate. It was even illustrated by Kate and designed by local graphic artist Wendy Daniel. Richmond-based independent publisher Little Star will host a public launch for the poetry collection from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, at Book People in Henrico. The event includes a short reading, author Q&A, and a book signing with Snidow, plus light refreshments. The event is free, and copies of “Pickle Stew” are $32.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Listed on the prestigious Architectural Digest AD100 list, designer Corey Damen Jenkins is stopping in Richmond on Thursday, May 7, joined by Birmingham, Alabama-based decorator and textile designer Heather Chadduck and hometown design star Janie Molster. They’re among the who’s who in American interior design appearing at “Fancy This! Celebrating 250 Years of American Style” at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The symposium, which kicks off at 10 a.m., is a conversation about the evolution of American style with personal stories from the featured guests, a panel discussion and book signings. You can also meet me there; I’ll be moderating a discussion on the question, “What Is American Style?” Tickets are $250 and include lunch.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Do you remember the Best retail stores? The Branch Museum of Design is providing a reminder (or an introduction) during its “Imagining Best Products” exhibition, running May 7-June 21. The successful Richmond-based catalog showroom business Best Products reached its height during the late 1980s and produced nine architectural marvels, including a building in Midlothian with a brick facade that appeared to be peeling off the structure, and a store in the West End that was seemingly a part of a forest (it’s the last one still standing as designed, now home to West End Presbyterian Church). See these iconic, unconventional structures brought back to life through photos, models and drawings. The opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 7. Tickets are $10.—Lucille Hancock, Editorial Intern

The Church Hill Association hosts its fourth annual Spring Fest & Market from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, featuring activities, music, food trucks and local vendors in the picturesque setting of Libby Hill Park. A free yoga class by Second Arrow will take place at 12:15 p.m., and a kids’ area will be available, including a spring-themed activity led by Glue Craft Studio. Live music will be provided courtesy of Burns Burly West, Isaac Friend, and Leslie and The Dots. The event is free and open to everyone, so come out and support the East End’s many nonprofits and businesses.

—Karissa Lohmeyer, Editorial Intern

Get snazzy in your spring florals and bring Mom along for the Museum District Association’s 30th Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour on May 10. The tour allows a peek inside the neighborhood’s magnificent historic homes and gardens not usually accessible to the public. The experience runs from 1 to 6 p.m. and kicks off from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, where participants will pick up their tickets and guidebooks. From there, craft your own itinerary, heading to the homes on the list in any order you wish. Serving as a fundraiser for the Museum District Association, tickets are $34 ($39 day of).

—Abby Finney, Editorial Intern

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River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.