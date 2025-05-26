River City Roundup

This Memorial Day, events throughout the area — including a ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial — salute the members of the U.S. military who gave their lives in service; read on for more holiday observances. Also this week, a reboot of an old favorite at Richmond Music Hall, a new documentary, a collab among local musicians and the return of a beloved Richmond festival. Enjoy!

The Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony takes place at the Virginia War Memorial today, May 26, honoring Virginia’s fallen U.S. military service members. The free event includes speakers, patriotic live music and a ceremonial laying of wreaths in the memorial’s Shrine of Memory. The remembrance begins at 11 a.m. at the site’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater, but attendees are encouraged to arrive by 10:45 a.m. due to the livestream on social media and live broadcast on WTVR-CBS 6. The inaugural Say Their Names Marathon follows the ceremony, with registered volunteers reading off the nearly 12,000 names listed on the walls of the shrine, remembering Virginians killed in action from WWII to today. The reading is expected to run continuously from 12:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. May 27, until all names have been spoken.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Here’s a fascinating combination: vocalist Laura Ann Singh (Miramar, Quatro na Bossa) teaming up with the contemporary string quartet Rosette, pianist Marlysse Simmons and bassist Ayça Kartari at Richmond’s In Your Ear Studios on Wednesday, May 28. The two 45-minute sets begin at 7:30 p.m., following a potluck dinner. You’ll experience Singh and company, in their inimitable style, interpret the songs of Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Judee Sill. Seating is limited; tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

You may have noticed that Richmonders are suckers for tradition — especially when that tradition involves food. From May 29-June 1, those traditionalists will descend on Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral for the 47th annual Richmond Greek Festival, a load-up-the-tray feast of moussaka and pasticcio, tender souvlaki, flaky spanakopita and more. If you’re not feeling the crowds and prefer to enjoy a Greek feast at home, to-go ordering is available. Pro tip: Don’t skip the desserts.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

EXTC, the reincarnation of famed art pop band XTC led by drummer Terry Chambers, returns to Richmond this Sunday, June 1. I’m excited for their local appearance after catching their show at The Tin Pan a year ago, when the three-piece ensemble wove its way through the band’s songbook, with lead singer Steve Hampton expertly handling the work of two guitarists on tracks like “Respectable Street.” I even got my copy of “Drums and Wires” signed as I checked off a bucket list item. Now’s your chance to catch them when they play Richmond Music Hall at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Richmond Public Library’s West End Branch will screen the 2025 documentary “Free for All: The Public Library” on June 1. The modern public library has an essential position in a democratic society, but its history in the United States has been fraught with conflicts about who belongs there, struggles with book bans and budget cuts. The film’s directors traveled throughout the country to chronicle the history of our libraries and the unsung heroes who have helped develop, defend and maintain these civic institutions. The free screening is from 2 to 4 p.m.; hang out afterward for a discussion about the film.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Other Suggestions

Main Line Brewery presents the fourth annual Daydream Fest May 26.

Enjoy live music, BMX shows, demonstrations, food and more at the Chesterfield Outdoor Fest, at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds May 31.

Cadence performs Enid Graham’s “Smoke” at Firehouse Theatre through June 7.

Swift Creek Mill Theatre’s production of “There Goes the Bride” continues through June 21.

The Science Museum of Virginia opens the “Ultimate Dinosaurs” exhibition May 31, and it runs through Sept. 1.

More on Memorial Day Monday

Kings Dominion presents a Military Appreciation Day with free admission for veterans and active military personnel.

Chesterfield County and the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Building Exhibition Hall at the county fairgrounds.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture offers free admission to active military personnel and veterans on Memorial Day.

The Knights of Columbus host a public Catholic Mass honoring military members at Poplar Grove National Cemetery in Petersburg, including walking tours of the site led by National Park Service rangers.

Henrico Recreation & Parks hosts the Sandston Memorial Day Parade and a block party at the Sandston Recreation Area.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.