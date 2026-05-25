River City Roundup

Today, we honor the sacrifices made by the men and women of the United States military. Head to the Virginia War Memorial this morning for the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony and check out additional events below. Also in the days ahead, an exhibition that might be just your type, the annual Richmond Greek Festival and a Roaring ’20s gala. Enjoy!

In 1956, World War II and the Korean War were fresh in the minds of millions of Americans; in Richmond, citizens gathered to honor living and deceased servicemembers at the newly minted Virginia War Memorial. Decades on, the memorial still carries the torch for the fallen during the 70th annual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony, today, May 25. Beginning at 11 a.m., the event includes speeches and tributes to all American military members lost to war, as well as music performances and a wreath laying ceremony.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

An RVA rite of passage: attending the annual Richmond Greek Festival, waiting in line with tray in hand and waiting for it to be filled with generous portions of tender souvlaki and crisp spanakopita, stuffed grape leaves, creamy moussaka, and feta-chunked salad; sipping too much Greek rosé; and leaving with a big box of pastries for later. The event returns for its 48th year May 28-31 at the Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. If you prefer a more casual situation, the festival accommodates any crowd-shy Greek food lovers by offering drive-thru to-go boxes. Admission is free. See you there!

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Gatsby turned out all right at the end, reflects the unreliable narrator Nick Carraway in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” (which turned 100 last year). But you can reliably enjoy yourself in period glad rags with music by the energetic stylings of the Grace Street Seven (pictured above) at the Richmond Gatsby Gala, Saturday, May 30, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the picturesque Hofheimer Building. Producers After Dark RVA moved this event from New Year’s because why wait to make whoopee? Cocktails, contests and a charity canned food drive; all this, and late-night electric swing provided by DJ Tony-T. Tickets are $55.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Catch the showcase “Typo Ex, Exhibition of Typographic Expressionism” on display at Anne’s Visual Art Studio Gallery through May 30. Henrico-based graphic designer Brian Vliet uses typography, photo manipulation, pen and ink, and collage to add a tactile element to his artmaking, with his finished pieces characterized by abrasion and distortion. “Typo Ex” is, in his words, a “response to the quiet exhaustion of modern life” and the tension between routine and identity. In addition to Vliet’s layered compositions on display, the exhibition features collaborative pieces with his wife, guest artist Emily Vliet.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Other Suggestions

More to Remember (All events take place today, Memorial Day, May 25.)

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.