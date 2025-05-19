River City Roundup

When the weather heats up, so do the outdoor concerts, and this week brings the return of Friday Cheers’ RVA Music Night and Richmond Symphony’s Big Tent performances. If you’re looking to stay cool, head indoors to see some family drama onstage or join in on a game night at the library. Enjoy!

Friday Cheers returns for its third event of the year, focusing on local musicians during RVA Music Night on May 23. The show kicks off with funky eight-piece collective Weekend Plans at 6:15 p.m. Guitarist and fiddlist Caroline Vain, who just released her debut EP in February, follows at 7:15 p.m. Last but not least is Dogpark, who formed at the University of Richmond and are gearing up to release their first full-length indie rock album; they play at 8:20 p.m. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the gate).

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Celebrate Memorial Day with the Richmond Symphony during its free Big Tent concert at Chimborazo Park on May 24. Conductor Hae Lee leads the performance featuring patriotic tunes and classical scores. Bring chairs or a picnic blanket to enjoy some al fresco sounds beginning at 6 p.m.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, things like game nights with family or friends can fall by the wayside. Reclaim that time by bringing your posse to the Richmond Public Library’s West End Branch for Board Sunday on May 25. The library has an excellent array of games and puzzles for all ages to choose from; you just need to grab a table and start playing. We’re all a little addicted to our screens, but you’ll lose track of time enjoying a board game you forgot you loved. The weekly free event is held Sunday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Yes, And! Theatrical Co.’s production of Molly Smith Metzler’s intimate and unblinking take on motherhood, “Cry It Out,” continues at Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Theatre Gym through May 31. The dramedy directed by Lucretia Marie features Lindsey Zelli, Emily Berry, Axle Burtness and Sara Dabney Tisdale as a trio of moms (and one dad) with newborns who form a bond through their shared experiences. One critic describes the show as holding “a microscope and a megaphone to the joys and perils that today’s mothers face.” Tickets are $40.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

