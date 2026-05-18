River City Roundup

After a yearlong expansion, the conservatory at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden reopens Saturday, featuring a new permanent butterfly exhibit. Other events in the air this week include a smorgasbord of South Asian food, a celebration of artistic expression and a toast to a beloved local chef. Enjoy!

Particularly in recent years, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture has recognized food as a powerful way to tell stories, introducing programming centered on culinary icon Julia Child, hosting other celebrated chefs and offering series including Defiant Spirits. The latter returns Wednesday, May 20, with an installment focusing on Stella Dikos, the late matriarch behind Stella’s restaurant and markets who immigrated to Richmond in the 1960s. Guests can expect stories about Dikos’ life, cocktails from Virago Spirits inspired by her legacy, snacks reflecting her heritage and access to the exhibition “We the People: The World in Our Commonwealth,” which features Dikos’ story. Tickets are $90.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

With America’s big birthday bash just around the corner, Artspace is kicking off a new juried art show, “250 Years of Expression: Freedom, Dissent, and the American Voice,” honoring artistic expression “as a form of survival, resistance, and political agency, particularly for individuals navigating displacement, exclusion or marginalization.” At a time when many are questioning the direction of the country, the showcase offers a counter to the mythology of a “singular American narrative.” An opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 22, and the exhibition continues through July 18.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

After a 13-month closure, part of a larger two-year expansion of the grounds, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s iconic glass conservatory is reopening this Saturday, May 23. Nearly doubled in size, the conservatory now offers four distinct climate zones (Desert, Mediterranean, Tropical and Rainforest) that house plants native to each. A new permanent butterfly exhibit gets you up, way up with nearly two dozen species of the winged insects visible as guests traverse the elevated walkways above the tree canopy. Plus, check out more than 7 acres of new gardens and the extended Wick Lake. Admission is $24 ($14 ages 4-12).

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

For good food and great company, venture to Glen Allen for the Indian & Sri Lankan Food Festival. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, Tabernacle Pentecostal Church hosts the annual celebration highlighting the bevy of fantastic dishes and flavors from the South Asian nations. Guests can try eats including mango pie, butter chicken, watalappan (a Sri Lankan coconut custard pudding) and street food from samosa chaat to kati rolls, just to name a few items on the mouthwatering menu. In addition to provisions for sale, the fest will also feature live music and a play area for kids. Admission is free; bring your appetite!

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.