River City Roundup

May the Fourth may be behind us, but “Star Wars” celebrations continue this week with a special Richmond Symphony performance at the Carpenter Theatre. Other local events to keep in your orbit include the Fan Arts Stroll, a fun run for a good cause in Innsbrook and a rare luxury wine experience in Scott’s Addition. Enjoy!

Dining at Lillian has been a feast for the senses. Chef Pablo Corrales leading the charge at the seafood-focused Scott’s Addition restaurant with vibrant, kaleidoscopic ceviches; bright, balanced crudos; and influences from his native Ecuador thoughtfully woven throughout. The only thing that could make it better? Bubbles. On Wednesday, May 13, Lillian hosts a wine dinner featuring pours of the luxurious Champagne Dom Pérignon. Expect three courses, three glasses (including a new release) and a once-in-an-RVADine-lifetime evening showcasing some of the world’s most sought-after and highest-priced vintages. Tickets are $300, so consider this your splurge — we only live once!

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

On Thursday and Friday, May 14 and 15, from 4 to 8 p.m., more than 150 exhibitors will gather along Hanover and Grove avenues during the annual Fan Arts Stroll. Peruse original artwork and decor while enjoying live music and noshing on food truck fare. This is a Fan-tastic opportunity to snag some one-of-a-kind locally made pieces including paintings, prints, ceramics, fiber art, jewelry, sculpture and more. Admission is free.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Fun-run season continues in Richmond this Saturday with the Autism Society of Central Virginia’s 5K & Family Fun Day on May 16. The event returns to Innsbrook this year, and with a 1-mile walk option in addition to the 5K race, all runners, walkers and spectators are welcome to join in and celebrate community. Racegoers can gather at North Shore Commons to enjoy food and drinks, a kids’ zone, and a photo booth. Plus, guests will have the opportunity to meet and greet nonprofits, autism service providers and local first responders. The family-friendly race and gathering runs from 8 to 11 a.m., culminating with awards for the top finishers. Registration is required for all attendees and participants (starting at $45).

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

In 1977, the only way to recapture the exhilaration of experiencing “Star Wars” at the theater came from purchasing the John Williams soundtrack album, complete with movie stills and an eerie Darth Vader glaring through space. Williams received some inspiration from Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.” At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, the Richmond Symphony, conducted by Valentina Peleggi, will present both during “The Planets & Star Wars: A Cosmic Concert” at the Carpenter Theatre. Also on the bill: the world premiere of the celestial commissioned work “Of Grace and Grit” from composer and storyteller Stacy Garrop. Tickets start at $20, and a virtual option will be available to view beginning May 22 ($36).

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

The Big Dipper Innovation Summit brings together business leaders and creatives and features more than 60 guest speakers, including Gov. Abigail Spanberger, producer and actress Issa Rae, and Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor, at Main Street Station May 12-14.

Broadway in Richmond presents “& Juliet” at the Altria Theater May 12-17.

READ RVA hosts READ Between the Wines, featuring New York Times bestselling author Sadeqa Johnson, at the Weinstein JCC May 13.

Richmond Ballet’s “Moving Art Four: Legends” is onstage at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts May 14-24.

Yes, And! Theatrical Co.’s “Narratives,” a curated series of tales and songs from local performers, is at Richmond Triangle Players’ Robert B. Moss Theatre May 17-18.

Cadence and Firehouse Theatre present the world premiere of “WitchDuck” at Firehouse through May 24.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.