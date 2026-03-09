River City Roundup

The week ahead promises a feast of food, culture and fun, with the 10th Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, the annual Shamrock the Block street party, tunes from an acclaimed blues woman and a new exhibition offering a fresh perspective on the American Revolution. Enjoy!

Award-winning blues guitarist, singer and songwriter Sue Foley takes the stage at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m. She’s on tour celebrating her album “One Guitar Woman” and her book “Sue Foley: Guitar Woman.” During this Women’s History Month, Foley pays tribute to eight pioneering female musicians. Her selections include Maybelle Carter and the Carter Family’s 1941 track “Lonesome Homesick Blues” (the Carter Sisters, including June, who married Johnny Cash, performed for WRVA radio’s “Old Dominion Barn Dance”); “My Journey to the Sky” by Sister Rosetta Tharpe, a rock ’n’ roll icon and onetime Richmond resident; and the traditional “La Malagueña” by Charo, who studied with renowned guitarist Andrés Segovia. Tickets are $35.

Bands, great food, beer — what more could you want for Saint Patrick’s Day? The 20th annual Shamrock the Block runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, stretching along Leigh Street from BTM Movieland at Boulevard Square to Midtown Green. The festival is free to attend, and while this is an adult-focused celebration, partygoers can bring the whole family, including furry friends. Food and beverage tickets will be available to purchase inside the event arena, featuring over 20 local businesses. Rock on with musicians Billy Mac, Mashup & Cozy Condition, Hess, and Be Kind & Rewind, who take the stage throughout the day.

I love the local food scene, and with the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience continuing through March 15, I am excited to fill my belly with a feast of flavors. Celebrating 10 years in 2026, RBRE has curated a delicious list of Black-owned restaurants to visit throughout the week. Put together your own itinerary so you can embark on a culinary journey to places such as Croaker’s Spot (pictured above), Urban Hang Suite, Southern Kitchen, Trevor’s Grill & Tavern, The Benedict on Cary, and many more.

Take a trip to the past and experience familiar events through fresh eyes with “Revolutionary Allies: Foreign Friends of American Independence.” The Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s new exhibition pays tribute to the contributions of the partnering countries that helped America gain independence from British rule. On display through Nov. 1, the exhibition tells the stories of four individuals, each of whom played a unique part in America’s origin story — Virginian Arthur Lee, Pierre August Caron de Beaumarchais, Jean de Neufville and Francisco de Saavedra — offering a glimpse into lesser-known accounts of the American Revolution. Entry is included with museum admission ($10 to $15).

Other Suggestions

“Scarpetta,” a TV series based on former Richmonder Patricia Cornwell’s crime thriller novels, debuts on Amazon Prime March 11.

The developmental premiere of “Out the Mud” takes the Firehouse Theatre stage March 11-29.

The Virginia Derby returns to Colonial Downs in New Kent March 14 for a day of horse racing and live entertainment.

The World Oddities Expo brings all things macabre and unusual to the Greater Richmond Convention Center March 14-15.

Artspace’s “Maymont: Celebrating a Century of Nature, History, and Culture” is on view at the Stratford Hills Shopping Center-based gallery through March 21.

Virginia Repertory Theatre presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Primary Trust” at Virginia Rep’s Theatre Gym through March 29.

