River City Roundup

This Easter weekend, follow Peter Cottontail down the bunny trail to Maymont for Dominion Energy Family Easter and find a basketful of additional holiday events below. Other hoppenings in the days ahead include a spelling bee for grown-ups, a blues legend in Hopewell and the return of the James River Film Festival. Enjoy!

Much like bingo or board games, spelling bees somehow become fun again once we’re well beyond our school years — and who doesn’t love a bit of friendly competition? Show off your knowledge of the many twists and turns of the English language at the Nerdy Wordy Adult Spelling Bee today, March 30, at Richmond Public Library’s Belmont Branch. Participants can do their spelling solo or bring a team to compete for title of Belmont Bee Champion(s); contestants who get knocked out early become “Official Hecklers” during the competition, arguably even more fun. The night’s winner(s) will be rewarded with a gift card to a local business. The event is free, but registration is required, and it all kicks off at 6:15 p.m.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

The Robert Cray Band takes the stage at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell on Thursday, April 2. A soul, R&B, and blues music icon, Cray is a five-time Grammy winner, member of the Blues Hall of Fame and recipient of the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance. Known for hit songs such as “Smoking Gun” and “Nothin’ but a Woman,” Cray even appeared in the 1978 film “Animal House,” playing bass on the tune “Shout” as part of the fictional band Otis Day & The Knights. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $49 to $114.

—Abby Finney, Editorial Intern

Gather the gang and hop on over to Maymont on Saturday, April 4, for Dominion Energy Family Easter. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., festive activities will take place across the estate, currently celebrating 100 years as a public space. Enjoy crafts, games and live performances; see baby animals; and, of course, snap photos with the Easter Bunny. There will also be opportunities for self-guided mansion tours (newly reopened after a two-year restoration project), a life-size candy adventure, a planting station and more. Admission is $7 ($5 for age 16 and under).

—Lucille Hancock, Editorial Intern

The 32nd annual James River Film Festival continues through April 4 at locations all over Richmond. This year’s mix of serious, sublime and silly cinema includes Serpideh Farsi’s “Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk,” a documentary turned memorial about Gaza Palestinian photojournalist Fatima Hassouna, killed in April 2025 along with her family by an Israeli airstrike (7:30 p.m. April 2 at Studio Two Three, $7). Sasha Waters’ documentary “Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World” explores the title poet’s life (8 p.m. April 3 at Grace Street Theater, $7). Touted as “the world’s smallest animated epic,” “Futuropolis” precedes a Q&A with director Steve Segal and actor Tom Campagnoli (2 p.m. April 4 at Richmond Public Library’s Main Branch, free). The screenings culminate with the 1968 film “Head,” featuring The Monkees, Frank Zappa, Teri Garr and others (9 p.m. April 4 at Studio Two Three, $7).

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

The Byrd Theatre is one of just eight venues nationwide selected to present this year’s expanded Marvels of Media Festival April 1-5.

Artist Melissa Casanova’s exhibition “Becoming” is presented in partnership with Health Brigade at Black Iris Social Club, April 1-26.

Join Richmond Triangle Players’ “Immediate Family” at the Robert B. Moss Theatre through April 11.

Richmond Shakespeare performs “Macbeth” at the Dominion Energy Center’s Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse through April 18.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture exhibition “We the People: The World in Our Commonwealth” continues through Sept. 7.

More to Egg-splore

Kids can pose for Easter Bunny Pictures through April 4, and furrier family members can snag Pet Pictures with the Bunny through March 31 at Short Pump Town Center.

Hope Point Church’s Egg Dash celebrates Easter at Westchester Commons in Midlothian on April 4.

Pactamere Farm’s Spring Fling in Hanover County offers Easter egg hunts, crafts and photo ops with the resident baby goats, chicks and rabbits as well as the Easter Bunny, April 4-5.

Go Krazy Radio hosts its fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt at Bryan Park on April 5.

Easter on Parade returns to Monument Avenue between North Allen and Davis avenues from 1 to 5 p.m. on April 5.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.