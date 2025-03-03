River City Roundup

This weekend kicks off Richmond’s ninth annual celebration of its Black-owned restaurants, with food trucks and live music during Mobile Soul Sunday. Also in the days ahead, enjoy the sounds of Motown at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, feed your soul with modern-day classical tunes via the Rosette quartet, experience a veterans’ affair that goes to the dogs, and catch the A-10 Women’s Basketball Championship in Henrico. Enjoy!

Richmond’s Rosette string quartet introduces audiences to modern orchestral music by making the exciting sounds of now accessible. The work of contemporary composer Anna Clyne is the focus this month during the group’s “So Hot Right Now” series. During March, Rosette presents two of Clyne’s pieces at six venues. The first concert, free and open to the public, is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4, in the Parish Hall at Historic St. John’s Church. The musicians will perform in the center of the space with the audience surrounding them. The program features Clyne’s “Woman Holding a Balance” and “Breathing Statues.” After attending one event, you may want another, and Rosette makes it easy: The March 19 and 25 concerts are also free.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

The Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship returns to the Henrico Sports & Events Center this week. Last year, the hometown advantage helped propel the University of Richmond to basketball glory, and all eyes are on the Spiders who, as of this writing, have the best record in the conference. The action begins Wednesday, March 5, and culminates with Sunday’s final. Single-game tickets are $15; championship weekend seats cost $18 each. The tourney can also be seen on streaming platforms; the final airs on ESPN2.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Start the weekend off right with After 5 Fridays at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The March 7 edition focuses on “The Women of Motown Music,” featuring DJ Friday Love and the cast of Firehouse Theatre’s “Detroit ’67” (the production runs March 14-30 at the theater). From 6 to 8 p.m., enjoy an evening filled with live music, food and compelling art exhibitions in a vibrant atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long week or explore Richmond’s creative scene, this free event checks all the boxes.

—Nati Feliciano-Soto, Editorial Intern

Whether you have a furry friend or not, you’re invited to the third annual K-9 Veterans Day Memorial Dog Walk on Saturday, March 8. Join fellow canine enthusiasts for a 0.9-kilometer walk (canine, K-9, 0.9 — get it?) around the Virginia War Memorial, with stops along the route commemorating brave military working dogs throughout history. Plus, there will be a dog caricature portrait artist to make one-of-a-kind depictions of participants’ pets. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial’s Heilman Amphitheatre. Registration is free.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is back! Celebrating its ninth year March 9-16, this multiday event has established itself as an RVA tradition. The fun kicks off on March 9 with Mobile Soul Sunday, a lively gathering of food trucks serving everything from Caribbean and Southern cuisine to barbecue and sweet treats in Monroe Park from noon to 5 p.m. The rest of the week, diners are encouraged to eat at Black-owned food businesses throughout the region. Suggestions: Go to Urban Hang Suite for a banana bread latte and remote work session (and peep the Richmond mag wall), experience the legendary seafood platter at family-run Croaker’s Spot or the famed cakes at Mama J’s, snag a reso at Penny’s Wine Shop (and a bottle of owner Lance Lemon’s first vintage), and pop into Harlym Blue’Z for karaoke and a nightcap. Happy eating.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

