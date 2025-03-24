River City Roundup

Out-of-this-world entertainment lands in town this weekend with the return of GalaxyCon Richmond, offering programming for all interests, from “Star Wars” to “The Twilight Saga” or even “Jurassic Park.” And speaking of the giant dinos, catch them on the big screen Saturday, when the Richmond Symphony performs the soundtrack to the Steven Spielberg film. Also in the days ahead, meet food critic and author Ruth Reichl in Henrico and hear Paris jazz at Révéler. Enjoy!

Award-winning food critic and author Ruth Reichl discusses her new book, “The Paris Novel,” at the Henrico Sports & Events Center on Thursday, March 27, the culmination of the county library system’s annual All Henrico Reads program. Both the title’s subject matter and format are key to building community, Reichl told Henrico County Public Library in an interview: “Food brings people together. It’s hard to hate people if you love their food.” It’s a timely message and one that can be heard for free from 7 to 10 p.m.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Looking for some nostalgic fun this weekend? GalaxyCon Richmond, a four-day festival of fandom, takes place March 27-30 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Meet and greet celebrities from William Shatner (“Star Trek”) to Vincent D’Onofrio (“Daredevil,” “Men in Black”) and musician “Weird Al” Yankovic. The event also features voice actors including Laura Bailey (“The Last of Us Part II”) and Travis Willingham (“World of Warcraft,” “One Piece”), as well as WWE wrestling legends Ric Flair and Kurt Angle. Plus, panels, performances and cosplay contests celebrate pop culture, comics, anime and more. Day passes start at $45, and multiday tickets start at $140 for Friday-Sunday.

—Nati Feliciano-Soto, Editorial Intern

You don’t need a magic taxi that whisks you to a cabaret of another time and place when Carytown’s Révéler fits the bill. This Friday, March 28, hear the stylings of the Hot Club of Baltimore and Django Tango during “Jazz de Paris: Hot Swing Guitars.” Michael Joseph Harris (pictured above) leads an ensemble of accomplished players for an evocative evening of music influenced by Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli and French musette gypsy jazz waltzes. Django Tango, formed by Richmond’s Russ Hanchin, supplies the charm and liveliness suitable for java dancing. Tickets to the 8 p.m. show are $25.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

I can’t guarantee a real Tyrannosaurus rex cameo, but that’s no reason to miss the Richmond Symphony performing “Jurassic Park in Concert With Film” on Saturday, March 29, at the Altria Theater. As the name implies, the iconic 1993 Steven Spielberg blockbuster will be shown on the big screen as the symphony plays John Williams’ equally iconic score live. Come to think of it, with a screen that large, the T. rex is kind of making a cameo after all. Tickets to the 6 p.m. show start at $28.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.