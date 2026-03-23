River City Roundup

As Women’s History Month continues, local events spotlight fierce figures from history and modern times. Unruly women are the subject of a lecture at The Veil Brewing Co., and local author Rachel Beanland headlines an event empowering women in the arts and entrepreneurship. Also in the days ahead: the inaugural Italian & French Film Festival and a visit from “The Outsiders.” Enjoy!

Feel empowered and uplifted as Women Take the Stage on Tuesday, March 24, at the Carpenter Theatre. The Richmond Performing Arts Alliance event is a lively gathering of people passionate about supporting the arts and features a discussion by women entrepreneurs and leaders, headlined by Richmond’s own Rachel Beanland (pictured above), an award-winning author. She’s taught at Virginia Commonwealth University, William & Mary, and the University of Richmond (where she also served as the 2023-24 writer in residence). Her 2023 novel, “The House Is on Fire,” was selected as an Indie Next pick by the American Booksellers Association and a “most anticipated” book by The Washington Post. The event begins at 4:30 p.m., and tickets are $125 to $150.

—Abby Finney, Editorial Intern

Richmond lifts the curtain on the Tony Award-winning musical “The Outsiders,” at the Altria Theater March 24-29. Based on S.E. Hinton’s iconic novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s film, the Broadway in Richmond presentation by director Danya Taymor follows the Greasers and Socs through Tulsa, Oklahoma. The characters’ coming-of-age journeys have been studied in classrooms and onstage alike, as audiences are invited to immerse themselves in their world, complete with pouring rain, fight scenes and an unforgettable score. Tickets start at $66.

—Lucille Hancock, Editorial Intern

Well-behaved women don’t make history, as the saying goes; hear the truth in the statement on Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. during Historians on Tap: Unruly Women. Conducting the discussion of those who defied norms are Richmond historians Adrienne Robertson Ogle, Alison Herring, Kate Egner of the American Battlefield Trust, and Joe Rizzo of Henrico Recreation & Parks. This free event is hosted at The Veil Brewing Co.’s Forest Hill Avenue location, on the second floor. It’ll elevate your knowledge of women’s history.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

When the French Film Festival — the largest of its kind outside of Europe and a draw for locals and tourists alike — dissolved in 2022 after nearly 30 events, it left a hole in international cinema in Richmond. That’s why it’s so exciting that, following its successful Italian Film Festival last year, the University of Richmond is presenting the inaugural Italian & French Film Festival. Screening at UR and The Byrd Theatre March 27-30, nine films are scheduled, including the 2022 documentary “Il Cerchio” (The Circle), Hubert Charuel’s 2025 picture “Météors” and the 2024 coming-of-age story “The Kingdom.” Whether you’re a film fanatic or just curious about foreign cinema, this is the perfect opportunity to learn more, as all showings are free.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Other Suggestions

Writer Walter Mosley, this year’s All Henrico Reads featured author, discusses his book “Gray Dawn” at the Henrico Sports & Events Center March 26.

Richmond Ballet’s Moving Art Three: New Works takes the stage at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts March 26-29.

Secretariat Day celebrates the famous Triple Crown-winning racehorse with activities, live music and more on the campus of Randolph-Macon College in Downtown Ashland March 28.

The Firehouse Theatre brings us “Out the Mud” through March 29.

Virginia Repertory Theatre presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Primary Trust” through March 29.

The 32nd James River Film Festival kicks off on March 29 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and continues through April 4 at locations around the region.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.