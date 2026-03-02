River City Roundup

Before we set the clocks ahead on Sunday, there’s plenty of entertainment to put a spring in your step this week. Catch all the on-court action at the A-10 hoops tourney, see a timeless tale at the Altria Theater, celebrate the almighty bean at the Richmond Coffee Festival, lace up your dancing shoes for a Trail Ride and take part in a hair-raising good cause in Ashland. Enjoy!

Escape into a night of magic, love and song with “Beauty and the Beast,” onstage at the Altria Theater March 3-8. Part of the 2025-26 Broadway in Richmond season, the musical features an Oscar-winning and Tony-nominated score based on the beloved Disney fairy tale, brought to life with new costumes and sets. The family-friendly production is recommended for ages 6 and up, and tickets start at $73.

Regardless of the weather outside, the Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship is storming into the Henrico Sports & Events Center March 4-8. See talented stars from some of the best college hoops programs compete for glory in this multiday tournament, promising everything from blistering defense to memorable buzzer-beaters. Whether you’re a proud alum, a lifelong basketball devotee or you just love a good game of any kind, all fans are welcome. Single-session tickets start at $22; all-session passes (including 13 games) start at $135.

Ashland’s Center of the Universe Brewing Co. is no stranger to a good party — this Saturday, March 7, they’re throwing one for a good cause. The brewery’s 12th annual Hair Today festival (precursor to the Bald Tomorrow head-shaving event in May) pops up from 1 to 8 p.m. to raise funds for childhood cancer research via the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Food trucks, live music, an auction and games round out the good vibes, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the foundation’s funding of research grants. The event is free to attend.

Caffeine fiends, prepare to get wired and jazzed at the Richmond Coffee Festival, March 7-8 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The celebration starts early, but luckily there’s coffee for an a.m. jolt; there’s also a Saturday morning cold brew competition, among others during the weekend, plus two performances from internationally known Richmond jazz artist Plunky Branch (appearing with longtime accompanists Oneness). Sunday percolates along with music and tastings and coffee trivia. The festival is divided into morning and afternoon sessions on Saturday with passes at $25 each, and Sunday tickets are $14.95 for the full day. Now get your skinny latte down there.

Link arms and head to The Valentine museum on March 8 from 1 to 2 p.m. for a free Trail Ride line dancing class. The session opens with a brief introduction to the significance and history of Trail Ride groups, which are rooted in Southern Black culture, then Richmond Urban Dance will lead a lesson open to all ages and experience levels. The movement style blends soul, R&B, and country influences into an energetic, approachable technique for everyone.

