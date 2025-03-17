River City Roundup

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Head below to see some festivities on tap for today. Also in the days ahead are a celebration of greens in Carytown, a country concert in Glen Allen and the 31st annual James River Film Festival. Enjoy!

For some celebrations, it’s best to leave it up to the pros. When it comes to partying on St. Patrick’s Day, all pints point to O’Toole’s, the Forest Hill neighborhood bar that has been rolling in the clover since 1966. While the fun started yesterday, the festivities continue into today, March 17, the official holiday. Music starts at 11:30 a.m., with the Greater Richmond Pipes & Drums performing at 3 and 7 p.m. Find Dublin’s finest, aka Guinness, along with Harp Lager, Smithwick’s and Carlsberg on tap.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Norfolk country music outfit Roberta Lea and the Best Kept Secret Band will bring their talent to The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Tuesday, March 18. With her soulful voice and powerful lyricism, singer-songwriter Lea has already made an impact in the world of country music; she’s also a member of the Black Opry Revue and is a Virginia Commission for the Arts Touring Artist, so catch her and her band while you can still say, “I was a fan before she became mainstream.” The concert starts at 7 p.m. in the center’s Cardinal Ballroom, and tickets are $20.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Looking for a fresh way to keep the St. Patrick’s Day party going? Sweetgreen is bringing verdant vibes to Carytown with its grand opening on Tuesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. Known for its signature salads and bowls, the restaurant is celebrating by donating a meal to Richmond hunger relief charity Feed More for every meal purchased on opening day. Whether you’re fueling for festivities or just craving something organic, this is the perfect excuse to go green.

—Nati Feliciano-Soto, Editorial Intern

The 31st James River Film Festival (March 19-23) invites you to The Byrd Theatre at 5 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, for a drive-in-style double feature. These phantasmagorical movies are by Italian director Mario Bava. The first screening is “Hercules in the Haunted World” (1961), a swords-and-sandals romp in which Mr. Universe, Reg Park, as Hercules contends with the Devil, portrayed by Christopher Lee, to rescue Persephone (Leonora Ruffo) from the underworld. In the second film, “Lisa and the Devil” (1973), a tourist in Toledo, Spain, Lisa (Elke Sommer) is drawn into a fresco painting and toward a grinning demon, who is portrayed by Telly Savalas. Bava biographer Tim Lucas will appear live on the big screen to answer what are sure to be your many questions. Tickets to each film are $8 or $15 for both.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

