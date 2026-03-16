River City Roundup

As Saint Patrick’s Day comes rolling in this week, go green at Black Lodge and see below for more celebrations. Other golden opportunities for entertainment in the days ahead include the reopening of Maymont Mansion, the Richmond Symphony at Hardywood, an event you won’t want to Lego and a look at the life of Maggie Walker. Enjoy!

Before her house in Jackson Ward became a National Historic Landmark and her statue went up at Broad and Adams streets, Maggie Walker was a wife and mother as well as a community activist and groundbreaking businessperson. From the racially divided Richmond of the early 20th century, she became nationally recognized as an inspiring civil rights leader. You can learn about her world Thursday, March 19, at 6 p.m., when National Park Service curator Ethan P. Bullard presents an illustrated talk, “A Woman of Fine Presence: The Material Culture of Maggie Lena Walker,” at the Wilton House Museum. Tickets are $10, and registration is required. You’ll have plenty to discuss during the post-lecture reception.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

On March 19, gather your gang and head to Ownby Lane for Music at Hardywood with the Richmond Symphony. Getting dressed up to go to a fancy orchestra hall can make classical music feel intimidating, but the goosebumps from a sweeping melody are a feeling that belongs to everyone. Conductor Hae Lee will lead Symphony members in a casual, small-scale concert with broad appeal (a lovely accompaniment to a slice of pizza and your go-to brew). The music starts at 6:30 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s Richmond location. Tickets are $36 to $46.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Celebrating 100 years of Maymont as a public space, the historic estate is throwing an Open House & Garden Party on March 21. Following a two-year preservation project, Maymont Mansion will reopen with both guided tours and leisurely explorations of the circa 1893 residence. The event transports visitors back to the 1920s, featuring period-appropriate lawn games, live music and dancing demonstrations including the Charleston. Several community groups and food trucks will also be on-site. The free celebration runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; for those who would like an early peek at the renovated mansion, a Champagne Toast Preview for ages 21 and up will be held March 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.

—Abby Finney, Editorial Intern

I built my first Lego set during the pandemic, and six years later I’m still going strong. Whether you’re a fellow adult fan or your kids have just discovered Duplo, explore all things Lego at the fifth annual RVA Brick Day. Members of the Richmond Virginia Lego Users Group will showcase their custom builds, including a huge collaborative city built entirely of bricks. You’ll be able to navigate custom tracks with motorized Lego vehicles, compete to build the tallest tower, try clicking bricks yourself in the play area and have a chance to take home themed prizes from hourly drawings ($1 ticket sales support the club). The free, family-friendly event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Guzman Community Center, 5200 Fitzhugh Ave.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

I’ve never been one to go all out on Saint Patrick’s Day. Even in the college years of green-dyed suds, Irish car bomb cocktails and Shamrock the Block, I always yearned for something with a bit more substance or, at least, some sustenance. Enter Green Lodge, the Irish cousin of Scott’s Addition bar Black Lodge. The pop-up features a menu inspired by the country of rolling green hills and takes over the space through March 21. Find colcannon croquettes, corned beef tartare with “strong mustard,” Guinness-braised beef cottage pie, crispy black pudding with Irish apple chutney, and a Dublin Spice Bag — aka chicken tenders and chips with curry sauce. And, of course, it wouldn’t be Black Lodge without a hot dog. The Full Irish dog comes topped with baked beans, bacon, mushroom, tomato, a fried egg and black pudding crumble (grab napkins!). Expect free-flowing Guinness and Jameson and a slate of specialty cocktails.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

Richmond’s own shock rockers GWAR invade The National on March 19.

GalaxyCon Richmond celebrates all things fandom at the Greater Richmond Convention Center March 19-22.

The BLK Virginia Theatre Alliance presents “The Wonder Twins Live” at 5th Wall Theatre’s The Basement March 19-22.

Richmond-based Southern rock artists Holy Roller play two gigs at The Camel March 20-21.

The Richmond Kickers kick off their 2026 season at City Stadium against FC Naples March 21.

More Green Days

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.