River City Roundup

The commonwealth played a big role in the beginnings of our country, and this week offers multiple local events honoring the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Also in the days ahead is a cirque-tacular show accompanied by the Richmond Symphony, a day of Legos and two festive events celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Enjoy!

Virginia’s celebration of America’s sesquicentennial began earlier this month, but the festivities are picking up as we hit some major anniversaries. This Friday, March 14, America’s oldest elected legislative body will honor the Marquis de Lafayette in the Virginia State Capitol rotunda at 10 a.m. On Saturday, March 15, at Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown in Hanover, join an all-day celebration that includes a noon panel with the Founding Fathers and culminates with Henry riding off to deliver his “Give me liberty or give me death” speech at St. John’s Church on March 23 (the St. John’s Church in-person reenactments have sold out, but you can tune in virtually at 1:30 p.m.).

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Haven't attended an orchestra performance before? The Richmond Symphony is offering a concert perfect for classical music devotees and newbies alike with “Cirque Musica: Symphonic!” on March 15. Aerialists, strongmen, contortionists, jugglers and acrobats from Cirque Musica will provide a feast for the eyes with fluid movements choreographed to melodies played by the more than 70 members of the Richmond Symphony. The concert begins at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $15.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Since announcing its forthcoming factory near Petersburg, the Lego corporation has been working hard to integrate with the local community and build goodwill. That pursuit is old hat to RVA-LUG, Richmond’s officially recognized Lego Users Group, which was on the job before the Danes came to town. The club welcomes Lego lovers of all ages to its annual fan fest, scheduled for this Saturday, March 15. Come out and see the club’s builds, enter to win prizes and click some bricks. RVA Brick Day will be at the Guzman Community Center, 5200 Fitzhugh Ave. (near Willow Lawn) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

Ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, there are two opportunities this weekend to get in the spirit. On March 15, Shamrock the Block brings food, music and festivities to the Scott’s Addition area on Leigh Street between BTM Movieland at Boulevard Square and Midtown Green (the former Bon Secours Training Center). The event runs from noon to 6 p.m., and admission is free. March 15-16, The Church Hill Irish Festival offers bagpipe performances, food, vendors, live music and more at 25th and East Broad streets. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, and admission is a $5 donation benefiting local charities and neighborhood organizations. As you enjoy these celebrations, keep in mind the blessing “May the lilt of Irish laughter lighten every load. May the mist of Irish magic shorten every road.”

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

