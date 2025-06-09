River City Roundup

With Father’s Day this Sunday, there’s plenty on tap in the days ahead to treat the family patriarch, including brews and barbecue in Powhatan, an artful tent sale at the VMFA, a book discussion, and a flower show. For a fun outing with the whole family, take Dad to see a youth performance of “Matilda the Musical.” Enjoy!

In 1936 at the Virginia State Prison Farm, James Lee “Jimmie” Strother recorded music that today is both antique and revelatory. Local historian, author and musician Gregg Kimball delves into the blind musician’s life and legacy in his recently published “Searching for Jimmie Strother: A Tale of Music, Murder, and Memory.” He’ll speak and perform selections from Strother’s repertoire at noon on Thursday, June 12, at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Tickets are $10 for in-person attendance, but the event will also be streamed live via the museum’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

CharacterWorks, a nonprofit youth theater program, presents Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical,” running June 12-15 at The Steward School’s Lora M. Robins Theatre. Experience the heartwarming story of the clever Matilda Wormwood as she navigates a neglectful family, school and her telekinetic powers. The production is suitable for all ages, making it an ideal family outing. Tickets are $20.

Remember that beautifully made mug you saw at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts gift shop? Can’t stop thinking about those Fabergé egg-patterned socks? Indulge in a little retail therapy while enjoying lovely weather at the annual VMFA Shop Tent Sale, Friday and Saturday, June 13 and 14. Peruse a curated collection of VMFA merchandise at majorly discounted prices — and for upcoming birthdays and holidays, this is a great opportunity to snag a unique, art-inspired gift your family member or friend will love. The event at the museum’s Pauley Center Patio is free and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Feed your flower fascination at the Richmond Area Daylily Society Show and Sale on June 14. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is partnering with RADS to host this free display, presenting hundreds of beautiful blooming daylilies. In case a certain floral catches your eye, all featured flowers will be available for purchase throughout the event. Get inspired for summertime gardening and pick up unique plants to adorn your dinner table. The show is presented in the Kelley Education Center auditorium from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until sold out.

Powhatan’s Fine Creek Brewing Co. is keeping it classic this holiday weekend with a Father’s Day Cookout. On Sunday, June 15, chef Erik Emery, previously of The Jasper and The Emerald Lounge, is stoking the fire and busting out a full lineup of grilled meats from burgers to beer brats. Bonus: The festivities coincide with Lager Weekend, an annual showcase of “dad-style” beers, aka those approachable suds that you imagine Pops sipping while mowing the lawn. Expect Helles, wheat, amber and Schwarzbier black lager beers on tap, along with a crisp West Coast pilsner. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m.

