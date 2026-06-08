River City Roundup

In celebration of America’s 250th, this weekend sees a host of tall ships entering local waters for Richmond SailFest. Other events making waves in the days ahead include a showcase of emerging artists, a festival of comedy and a chance to taste some berry good ciders. Enjoy!

A decade in, Bond Millen Gallery continues to celebrate budding artists during its annual “EMERGE” exhibition, an open call to young creatives in a wide range of media including painting, photography, sculpture, printmaking and beyond. The opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, at the Near West End gallery on Cary Street Road. Catch these local talents as they get started on their artistic career paths. The showcase runs through July 25.

—Mia Debelevich, Editorial Intern

In need of a laugh? The ninth annual 2nd Best Comedy Fest may be just the ticket, running June 11-13. Coalition Theater, a nonprofit improv venue in Richmond’s downtown Arts District, is bringing top-tier comedians from all over the country to four local stages, including its own, 5th Wall Theatre’s The Basement, Virginia Repertory Theatre and Black Iris Social Club. Individual show tickets are $18. To enjoy the entire weekend of hilarity, all-access passes are available for $65.

—Skye Hathaway, Editorial Intern

Richmond SailFest, the tall-ship spectacular at the city’s Dock Street Park and Intermediate Terminal, runs Friday, June 12, through Sunday, June 14, and features three anchored vessels, the Oosterschelde, Pride of Baltimore II and Virginia. Plus, there will be a full roster of music, dance, living history, paddling and fireworks. The experience is presented by the city of Richmond in partnership with the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, one of the many events celebrating the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. SailFest is free, though ship tours and paddling experiences require registration. The occasion is sure to make a splash.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

I love a good cocktail, but every time I take a sip of a crisp, ice-cold cider, I’m reminded that nothing hits quite like it in the summertime. Partake in the state’s most refreshing sips at Blue Bee Cider’s Virginia Berry Cider Jam, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. This annual event gathers berry-infused ciders from Virginia purveyors including Sage Bird, Buskey Cider, Potter’s Craft Cider, Daring Wine and Cider Co. and more, as well as food for purchase from local vendors. Cider enthusiasts can also hop into a Polaroid photo booth, try their hand at paint-pouring art, and learn more about Hanover’s Agriberry Farm and CSA. The event at Blue Bee on Bethlehem Road offers free admission, with flights of five ciders available for purchase.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Other Suggestions

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen hosts its 2026 Season Preview Party June 9.

The Virginia Down Syndrome Association’s fourth annual Dancing With the Local Stars fundraiser takes over The Renaissance event venue June 11.

OutLoud RVA features art, vendors, music and more at the Allianz Amphitheater June 11.

Furbish Thrift hosts a Big Ass*tronomical Adoption Bonanza at Richmond Raceway, including more than 100 adoptable dogs and cats, June 13.

Elegba Folklore Society’s Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration features a Torch Lit Night Walk Along the Trail of Enslaved Africans June 13 and the Dancing With the Ancestors event at the Shockoe Bottom African Burial Ground June 14.

Join Richmonder Tom Strei on a Walk 4 CMT to raise awareness of the rare, incurable Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, at Dorey Park on June 14.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.