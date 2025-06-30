River City Roundup

Soak up some pomp and circumstance this Fourth of July at the Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest and Henrico’s Red, White, and Lights; read on for more Independence Day happenings. Other spectacular offerings this week include a toothsome screening at The Byrd and an “Action Pack”-ed comedy performance. Enjoy!

On Thursday, July 3, Coalition Theater presents “Action Pack,” an improv comedy event by Nick Leveski and Patrick Gantz, who perform together under the name Pack. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., the evening includes special guest acts and audience participation. Tickets are pay what you wish. Afterward, hang out at the theater for Coalition’s The Lab improv and sketch open mic night, starting at 9 p.m. This free event sees performers of all ages and skill sets take the stage.

—Bailey Miller, Editorial Intern

Growing tired of the sweltering summer sun? Take a visual road trip to rain-soaked Forks, Washington, with Bella Swan and her vampire and werewolf pals. On July 3 at 7 p.m., The Byrd Theatre kicks off its screening of the entire “Twilight” saga with the first film in the franchise. The subsequent four films hit the big screen on Thursdays through July 31. Whether this is your first or 15th time watching, the charming historic venue makes for an ideal viewing experience. Tickets are $9 per screening.

—Anna Kiepke, Editorial Intern

Celebrate Independence Day with laser focus at Henrico County’s Red, White, and Lights. Bring the whole family (pets, too) to Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park for a performance of classic American tunes from the Richmond Symphony, historical reenactments and a laser light show finale that’s sure to rival many a fireworks display. Bounce houses, a car show, face painting, balloon animals and a food truck court featuring more than a dozen local businesses ensure that this Fourth of July celebration has something for just about everyone. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the event ends at 10 p.m. Admission is free.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

The Richmond Flying Squirrels may be on the road this Fourth of July, but that isn’t stopping The Diamond from hosting a Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest sans the traditional home baseball game. The event features live music on the field from The Landsharks and The Mashup Band, activities for kids and adults, and, of course, fireworks. Special Fourth of July food specials at $7.40 each include root beer floats, ice cream and kids’ meals. The festival runs 6 to 9:30 p.m., and general admission is $10. Specialty admission tickets that grant field access during the fireworks display (and include a commemorative hat) are $20.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Other Suggestions

More Fun on the Fourth

