River City Roundup

Soak up some pomp and circumstance this Fourth of July at the Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest and Henrico’s Red, White, and Lights; read on for more Independence Day happenings. Other spectacular offerings this week include a toothsome screening at The Byrd and an “Action Pack”-ed comedy performance. Enjoy!
Laugh Pack
On Thursday, July 3, Coalition Theater presents “Action Pack,” an improv comedy event by Nick Leveski and Patrick Gantz, who perform together under the name Pack. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., the evening includes special guest acts and audience participation. Tickets are pay what you wish. Afterward, hang out at the theater for Coalition’s The Lab improv and sketch open mic night, starting at 9 p.m. This free event sees performers of all ages and skill sets take the stage.
—Bailey Miller, Editorial Intern
Saga at the Cinema
Growing tired of the sweltering summer sun? Take a visual road trip to rain-soaked Forks, Washington, with Bella Swan and her vampire and werewolf pals. On July 3 at 7 p.m., The Byrd Theatre kicks off its screening of the entire “Twilight” saga with the first film in the franchise. The subsequent four films hit the big screen on Thursdays through July 31. Whether this is your first or 15th time watching, the charming historic venue makes for an ideal viewing experience. Tickets are $9 per screening.
—Anna Kiepke, Editorial Intern
Go Fourth
Celebrate Independence Day with laser focus at Henrico County’s Red, White, and Lights. Bring the whole family (pets, too) to Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park for a performance of classic American tunes from the Richmond Symphony, historical reenactments and a laser light show finale that’s sure to rival many a fireworks display. Bounce houses, a car show, face painting, balloon animals and a food truck court featuring more than a dozen local businesses ensure that this Fourth of July celebration has something for just about everyone. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the event ends at 10 p.m. Admission is free.
—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor
Shine Bright Like The Diamond
The Richmond Flying Squirrels may be on the road this Fourth of July, but that isn’t stopping The Diamond from hosting a Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest sans the traditional home baseball game. The event features live music on the field from The Landsharks and The Mashup Band, activities for kids and adults, and, of course, fireworks. Special Fourth of July food specials at $7.40 each include root beer floats, ice cream and kids’ meals. The festival runs 6 to 9:30 p.m., and general admission is $10. Specialty admission tickets that grant field access during the fireworks display (and include a commemorative hat) are $20.
—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Other Suggestions
- The Ashland Theatre’s Free Movie Monday Summer Series screens “Minions: The Rise of Gru” June 30.
- Coming Together Virginia hosts a film screening and discussion of the documentary “One Last Breath: The Daniel Simmons Story” at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on July 1.
- The Valentine’s The Oasis: A High Noon Summer Concert Series returns, kicking off with The Trey & Erica Experience on July 3.
- The Branch Museum of Design’s exhibitions “(Re)Framing Protest (Now) Design + Hope” and “Echoes of Us” are on view through July 12.
- Richmond Triangle Players, in collaboration with Firehouse Theatre, stages the Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Strange Loop” at RTP’s Robert B. Moss Theatre through Aug. 9.
More Fun on the Fourth
- Colonial Heights’ Recreation & Parks department presents a 4th of July Fireworks Show at the Southgate Square/Walmart area.
- Chesterfield County’s Parks and Recreation department hosts a Fourth of July Celebration at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.
- Historic St. John’s Church offers a special Fourth of July Reenactment of Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death” speech.
- The Virginia Museum of History & Culture hosts a July 4th Naturalization Ceremony.
- James River Cellars Winery presents Red, White & Tunes.
