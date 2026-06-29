River City Roundup

This week, the nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations continue, with festive July Fourth displays at Powhatan State Park, Dogwood Dell and beyond. Also in the days ahead, a Revolutionary documentary at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and an electronic party at The Broadberry. Enjoy!

People of African descent fought on both sides of the Revolutionary War. Some 5,000-8,000 served with the Continental Army, while approximately 15,000-20,000 supported the British. Their real stories are personalized through four individuals in the VPM documentary “Declarations: Black Americans and the Revolutionary War,” Monday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the Leslie Cheek Theater at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. There will be a preshow reception and a panel discussion following the screening. Admission is free, but registration is required.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Even though the helmeted duo split up in 2021, Daft Punk and its technologic tunes are truly eternal. On July 3, put on your best (well, probably comfiest) club ’fit and head to The Broadberry to celebrate 28 years of electronic anthems known by millions around the world. Daft Punk Night features the French musicians’ greatest hits, iconic remixes and other house classics rattling the speakers all night long, plus immersive visuals to help you lose yourself to dance. The 18-and-up event starts at 9 p.m., and tickets start at $22.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Celebrate this Independence Day with The Big Show, a free evening of festivities and fireworks at Dogwood Dell. Grab a bite from several local food vendors while listening to live music from the Richmond Concert Band at the outdoor amphitheater. The performance begins July 4 at 5 p.m., followed by the fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

—Skye Hathaway, Editorial Intern

This Fourth of July, enjoy tradition minus the noise in one of the region’s most treasured green spaces. Powhatan State Park’s Fireworks From Afar presents clear, accessible viewing areas across the river from Goochland County’s Fireworks Show. Starting at 8 p.m., visitors can set up blankets and lawn chairs at the River Bend Campground, check out the nature discovery table, wave bubble wands and create on the concrete with sidewalk chalk. The fireworks display takes to the sky from 9 to 10 p.m. Food is allowed, but alcohol is prohibited in the park. The event is free, though there’s a standard parking fee of $5. Space is limited, and reservations are required by calling the park office at 804-598-7148 or emailing powhatan@dcr.virginia.gov.

—Audrey Polverari, Editorial Intern

Other Suggestions

Author Kristina Gaddy discusses her book “Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History” and performs compositions from her songbook “Go Back and Fetch It: Recovering Early Black Music in the Americas for Fiddle and Banjo” at the Library of Virginia July 1.

The Legwarmers, billed as the ultimate ’80s tribute band, offer a blast from the past during After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion July 2.

Images of wildlife and landscapes captured by Richmond photographers are on display during “Living Earth” at Art Works through July 18; proceeds from art sales support the preservation of national parks.

Bond Millen Gallery’s 10th annual “EMERGE” exhibition features works by up-and-coming artists through July 25.

The BLK Virginia Theatre Alliance and 5th Wall Theatre present “Tambo & Bones” at The Basement venue through July 25.

Virginia Repertory Theatre’s production of “Come From Away” is onstage through Aug. 2.

More for the Fourth

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s West Creek location will Let Lagers Fly, including a synchronized drone show, July 2.

A Henrico Fourth presents fireworks at Dorey Park on July 3 and a laser light show at Crump Park on July 4.

Kings Dominion hosts Star-Spangled Nights, featuring fireworks and patriotic entertainment celebrating the semiquincentennial, July 3-5.

RVA Paddlesports offers a Fireworks on the James River rafting trip, where participants paddle out to a deserted island on the James to take in the display July 4.

Chesterfield County hosts a Fourth of July Celebration including fireworks, food, kids’ activities and live music at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds July 4.

CarMax Park presents the Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest featuring performances by No BS! Brass and Grateful Shred followed by a massive fireworks show July 4.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.