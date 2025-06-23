River City Roundup

June is National Pride Month, and Virginia Pride is celebrating locally with an Endless Summer of Pride. Among the many festivities planned for 2025 is this Saturday’s Love on Tap at Hardywood brewery. Also in the days ahead: a tribute to Negro League baseball at The Diamond, the Friday Cheers finale and Shakespeare at Agecroft Hall. Enjoy!

Try as I may, I always seem to play catch-up learning about the artists taking the stage during the annual Friday Cheers on Brown’s Island. But a quick shuffle of Say She She’s records has me pumped to see them (pictured above) close down the concert series for the season this Friday, June 27. Openers Big Fancy complete the bill for a night of disco par excellence. The music begins at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are $10 ($15 at the gate).

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Part of Virginia Pride’s Endless Summer of Pride event lineup, Love on Tap at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s Ownby Lane location celebrates the 10th anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriage. On Saturday, June 28, hear live tunes from Richmond-based artists Deau Eyes (pictured above) and Musiq Reiv, joined by Charlottesville-based indie-pop band Erin & The Wildfire. Rounding out the experience are drag performances, the TransJam Market and the collaboration beer Tropic Like It’s Hot on draft. The celebration kicks off at noon, and admission is free.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

On June 28, the Richmond Flying Squirrels share the amazing untold stories of Negro League baseball. America’s favorite pastime was sharply divided by the color line until integration began in the late 1940s; today, Major League Baseball has officially classified the seven principal Negro Leagues as additional major leagues, allowing the statistics of some 3,400 players to be added and honored. During Negro Leagues Heritage Night, Squirrels players will wear Negro League-inspired uniforms as they take on the Reading Fightin Phils — fans can bid on the jerseys for a chance at a historic souvenir. Don’t miss the post-game fireworks. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Tickets start at $13.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

The magical and mirthful “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” continues through July 20 at the 16th-century Agecroft Hall & Gardens as part of the 26th annual Richmond Shakespeare Festival. If you’ve not experienced one of the Bard’s wildest plays, now’s the time; see the lovestruck foolish mortals collide with the fae folk of the enchanted forest. Tickets are $22 to $47.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.