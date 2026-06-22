River City Roundup

It’s an artful week in the River City, with painting and drawing classes on offer, plus a local illustrator’s first solo gallery show. Also in the days ahead, the Richmond Symphony spreads out at Maymont, and an illuminating experience comes to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Enjoy!

Artistically gifted or not (yet), everyone needs a creative outlet. On Tuesday, June 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on Ownby Lane will host a Beginner Watercolor Class with AR Workshop. Each attendee will receive their own subtly outlined, ready-to-paint template; learn essential art techniques; and create a masterpiece they can take home. Registration is $49 and includes a watercolor set to keep. So grab a brush, snag a beer, and let your inner artist loose — because even Picasso had to start somewhere.

—Audrey Polverari, Editorial Intern

Henrico County Public Library’s Varina Area branch encourages middle and high schoolers to Show Your Pride on June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at its Teen Art Studio. The youth-focused craft and drawing class merges creativity with a Pride Month commemoration. Participants will engage in a discussion of varying art styles and have a chance to explore those different mediums in a hands-on project. No experience is needed, and the program is free.

—Mia Debelevich, Editorial Intern

For an orchestrated outdoor journey, spend Thursday, June 25, listening to the Richmond Symphony from the comfort of your lawn chair during the Mile of Music at Maymont. From 5:30 to 7 p.m., four different ensembles will play across the estate, so take a stroll to the Italian Garden, relax on the Carriage House Lawn, head over to Maple Road or grab a spot outside the newly renovated Maymont Mansion. Between the performances, be sure to stop by the Instrument Petting Zoo, where guests of all ages can try string and percussion instruments. The event is also a great opportunity to explore Maymont during its 100th anniversary. Walking shoes are encouraged, and admission is free.

—Skye Hathaway, Editorial Intern

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture continues its celebration of the nation’s semiquincentennial with a four-night block party, IllumiNATION, at the institution’s Arthur Ashe Boulevard home beginning at 6 p.m. on June 25 and continuing each evening through June 28. The centerpiece of the event is a visual-and-sound show that uses the front of the museum as a screen to depict the nation’s story, in which our commonwealth of Virginia plays a major part. It’s free (though some paid opportunities are available for VIP lounge access). There will be food and drink, fun, and music, including Bio Ritmo (Thursday), Erin & The Wildfire (Friday), The Wilson Springs Hotel (Saturday), and No BS! Brass (Sunday). The past and present are together in one big futuristic party.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

A new exhibition from Richmond artist Mike McQuade presents a fresh take on shapes and forms, and it’s on display now at Foyer Gallery in the Arts District. The works in “A Dark Spot” use collage and illustration to create layered and engaging still-life and landscape art. Though this is McQuade’s first solo gallery show, his editorial work has appeared in The Atlantic, The New York Times, The New Yorker and Vanity Fair. The exhibition continues through Aug. 21.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Other Suggestions

Poet and author Latorial Faison discusses her book “Nursery Rhymes in Black” at the Library of Virginia June 25.

Opening day at Colonial Downs takes off on June 25, with racing every Thursday through Sunday until Sept. 7. For a smaller and furrier race, the corgis will be unleashed on June 27.

Enjoy dance lessons, performances, artisan vendors, music, international food and more during the Multicultural Festival at Richmond Raceway June 27.

The fourth annual Puerto Rican Festival RVA offers music, food and games at Dorey Park June 27.

The International Captivating House of West presents “WTV,” featuring more than 500 vogue and runway performers competing for cash prizes at Main Street Station June 27.

Bond Millen Gallery’s 10th annual “EMERGE” exhibition features works by up-and-coming artists through July 25.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.