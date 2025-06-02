River City Roundup

This week marks the final performances at Agecroft of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” the solider and poet who dreams “with a voice that stirs and an eye that still can see!” For more events that stir, check out the Summer Kickoff Concert at Maymont, Broadway in Richmond’s “Some Like It Hot” and the 2nd Best Comedy Fest. Enjoy!

Travel back to the “Dirty Thirties” during the Tony Award-winning musical comedy “Some Like It Hot,” onstage at the Altria Theater June 3-8. The final show of Broadway in Richmond’s 2024-25 season, the production is based on the 1959 film of the same name, starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon. In Prohibition-era Chicago, two musicians catch a train out of the city after witnessing a mob hit. With the gangsters in hot pursuit, the duo don disguises to join a roving all-female swing band, resulting in a transformational journey. Tickets are $53 to $116.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

It’s time for some serious kidding around during the eighth annual 2nd Best Comedy Fest, happening June 5-7 at venues downtown. This three-day comedy festival, put on by Coalition Theater, features over 40 stand-up, sketch and improv comedy performances by acts from Chicago, Baltimore, Raleigh, Richmond and beyond. You can also participate — if you love making folks laugh or want to try something new, sign up for any of their several comedy workshops, from holding your own in a group scene to polishing your improvisation skills. Individual performance tickets start at $15, workshops are $35, and all-access passes for the weekend are $50.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

June 5-8, the 26th Richmond Shakespeare Festival at the 16th-century Agecroft Hall & Gardens presents “Cyrano de Bergerac,” Edmond Rostand’s endearing romantic romp in rhymed couplets about the complications of love. Andrew Gall directs the constant action involving Cyrano (James Murphy), a flamboyant but poetic soldier self-conscious about his oversized proboscis, who loves Roxane (Kaitlin Page Longoria, also artistic director at 5th Wall Theatre), who is infatuated by Christian (Erich Appleby) although she’s promised in marriage to De Guiche (Foster Solomon). Roxane wants to make up her own mind. Duels of words and swords ensue. Tickets are $25 to $50.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Maymont launches its annual season of outdoor music during the Summer Kickoff Concert, 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 6. Spend the evening on the estate’s gorgeous grounds, singing and dancing along to yacht rock and Tom Petty tunes from local favorites Three Sheets to the Wind and Full Moon Fever. Local vendors will offer a variety of dinner options, sweet treats and craft beverages throughout the night. Tickets are $10 to $20.

—Anna Kiepke, Editorial Intern

Other Suggestions

This week, more than two dozen Richmond restaurants are participating in Dine out for Pride, with signature menu items benefiting VA Pride and OutRVA, through June 8.

Mackenzie Roark and the Hotpants celebrate their new album release at Get Tight Lounge June 6.

New York-based Evening Crane Theatre presents “The Spyglass Seven” at The Poe Museum June 6.

The campus of Randolph-Macon College hosts the Ashland Strawberry Faire June 7.

The eighth annual RVA Clay Tour invites the public to visit more than 20 ceramics studios throughout the Richmond area June 7-8.

