River City Roundup

In 2021, Juneteenth was declared a national holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the United States. Commemorative events happening locally this week include Richmond Parks & Rec’s Jubilation in June Festival; read on for more observances. Also in the days ahead, a book discussion at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, “Waitress” at Virginia Repertory Theatre, and a spelling bee for adults. Enjoy!

Join journalist and author Gerri Willis at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Thursday, June 19, to learn about the affluent Richmonder profiled in her book, “Lincoln’s Lady Spymaster: The Untold Story of the Abolitionist Southern Belle Who Helped Win the Civil War.” Elizabeth Van Lew supported the Union cause by infiltrating prisons, cultivating agents, crossing enemy lines and gathering critical intel — and on top of that, she lived in one of the nicest mansions in the city. Where’s our feature-length movie about her? The lecture begins at noon, and in-person tickets are $10. The event can also be streamed live on the museum’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Are you good at spelling? How about after a couple drinks? Test your skills at 3 Monkeys Bar and Grill on June 19. The Tipsy Bee, from 9 to 11 p.m., will last several rounds and includes prizes for the winners. In honor of the occasion, the bar is offering two specialty cocktails, the Buzz Word and the Grammar Slammer. A sign-up sheet to participate will be available prior to the start time.

—Bailey Miller, Editorial Intern

Juneteenth recognizes the arrival of federal troops in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, announcing that all enslaved people were freed. On June 19 and 20, Richmond’s Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities hosts the free Jubilation in June Festival, honoring the momentous day with music, dance, food, fireworks and more. The festival kicks off at Intermediate Terminal (3101 Wharf St.) on June 19 at 5 p.m., featuring a performance from Grammy-nominated R&B artist Carl Thomas and a fireworks show. On June 20, the Legacy Band will play the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater at 8 p.m. for an evening of reflection and community.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Virginia Repertory Theatre brings a gripping, pie-filled production to the stage with the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical “Waitress.” This rom-com, adapted from the 2007 film of the same name, opens June 20 and continues through Aug. 3 at Virginia Rep’s November Theatre. Dissatisfied with her small-town life, a young waitress embarks on a path to a fresh start via her pie-making proficiency and a local baking contest. A lively contemporary score by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles accompanies the character as she bakes her way to new beginnings. Tickets are $39 to $70.

—Anna Kiepke, Editorial Intern

