River City Roundup

This week sees Juneteenth, a federal holiday recognizing the end of slavery, as well as Father’s Day, celebrating dads and father figures. Explore Richmond’s Black history through a special Valentine museum tour. Take the family patriarch to Main Line Brewery for an artisan market and brews or, if he enjoys a good read with his beer, join a literary meetup at Intermission Beer Co. Is wine more his speed? Grab a glass of vino and set up the lawn chairs at Agecroft Hall for an outdoor jazz concert. Enjoy!

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Mark Juneteenth with a visit to The Valentine museum. The 30-minute “Black History Short Story Tour” will explore the Richmond area’s past through The Valentine's collection of photographs and artifacts while also providing oral histories. The tour takes place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, and is included with museum admission, which is free every Thursday.

—Mia Debelevich, Editorial Intern

Elana Lisa & The Hot Mess is bringing the heat to Agecroft Hall & Gardens on Thursday, June 18, with a live performance on the lawn. Attendees are in for a swinging evening with the Richmond-based music group’s signature blend of jazz, swing and blues meshed with lead singer Elana Lisa’s dynamic, commanding vocals. Pack a picnic and your ol’ reliable lawn chair, grab a glass of DuCard Vineyards’ wine and enjoy a serenade amongst the gardens. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the performance runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20.

—Audrey Polverari, Editorial Intern

Bring your friends, family and furry pals — and probably a bit of cash, just in case you need it for that one painting that will make a great Father’s Day gift — to the annual Summer Artisan Market on Sunday, June 21, hosted at Main Line Brewery for the seventh year. In addition to plenty of local vendors selling unique art, jewelry, apparel and more, the market will feature live music, outdoor games and local craft beer for purchase. It’s a relaxing way to spend a summer afternoon while supporting many of the region’s talented makers and crafters. The family-friendly event takes place from 1 to 5 p.m., and admission is free.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

If you’d enjoy discussing your current written-word crush, Intermission Beer Co.’s Brook Road location offers Books & Brews from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 21. While enjoying a frothy refreshment, you can share what you are between the covers of. Recent discussions have included titles ranging from D. H. Lawrence’s “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” to “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, and from “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore to David Gelles’ “Dirtbag Billionaire.” The meetup occurs every first and third Sunday. And if you’re an author who’d like to discuss your own writing, sign up at intermissionbeer.com. Admission is free.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

Snag a free scoop of Mayfield Moose Tracks Ice Cream during the 10,000 Scoop Challenge at Monroe Park as part of a fundraiser for Feed More on June 16.

Ember Music Hall hosts the RVA Juneteenth Day Party Celebration, June 19.

Henrico County’s Juneteenth Celebration is at Dorey Park, June 20.

Chamberlayne Actors Theatre presents “George Washington’s Teeth” at Hanover Tavern, through June 21.

It’s the final week to catch “Imagining Best Products” at The Branch Museum of Design, through June 21

Dad’s Day (All events take place Sunday, June 21.)

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.