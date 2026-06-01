River City Roundup

As we enter the sunny days of June this week, catch some rays at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden during a special floral tour, get some Dirt Therapy at the Sankofa Community Orchard, score handmade finds at The Queer Market and embark on a bus journey to independent local bookstores. Enjoy!

If you’re on the hunt for a real page-turning journey, The Bookmark, a local mobile bookstore, is hosting its first half-day Book Bus Tour on Saturday, June 6, from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will be able to browse The Bookmark before buses provided by Richmond Limousine head to independent bookstores including Abi’s Books & Brews, ILYSM Books, and Brian’s Books. This is an opportunity to gather with fellow literary enthusiasts and discover both new and classic titles. Tickets are $40.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Hydrangea season has sprung up in Virginia, and Richmonders can reap the beautiful benefits at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden June 6, when Garden Guide Rich Waiton shares insights on the flowers during the Walk and Talk Hydrangeas tour. The special offering starts at 10 a.m., and participation is first come, first served with no registration required. Plus, it’s a great time to explore the grounds as the expanded conservatory and gardens recently reopened after a two-year project. The hydrangea tour is included with admission ($14 to $24).

—Mia Debelevich, Editorial Intern

Since 2003, Happily Natural Day has united and uplifted communities by promoting health, wellness and social change. One expression of that mission is the Sankofa Community Orchard — a South Side green space dedicated to food justice and climate resilience. Its 5 acres boast over 100 fruit trees, assorted gardens and ample opportunities for stewardship. On June 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., volunteers can sign up for some Dirt Therapy to assist in planting, composting and establishing new garden beds as the orchard expands. No experience necessary — just bring gloves if you have them. Volunteer opportunities continue on Thursdays and Saturdays through Aug. 22.

—Audrey Polverari, Editorial Intern

To kick off the beginning of Pride Month, the Richmond Makers Market is hosting The Queer Market, showcasing more than 30 unique vendors offering handmade items and local goods. From noon to 5 p.m. on June 6, the event features live music and food, including authentic Filipino cuisine in collaboration with Auntie Ning’s (pictured above), a local food truck turned restaurant in the North Side and host site for The Queer Market. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the market’s first art swap, allowing guests who leave a piece to take another home. Admission to the market is free.

—Skye Hathaway, Editorial Intern

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.