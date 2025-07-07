River City Roundup

As we enter peak tomato season, when the juicy fruits are ripe for the picking, Hanover County celebrates its famed crop during the Hanover Tomato Festival. Other enticing events in the days ahead include a visit from the Marquis de Lafayette, a sensory-friendly experience at the Science Museum and a cosplay display. Enjoy!

Make your way to Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville this Friday and Saturday for the annual Hanover Tomato Festival, a family- and pet-friendly event dating back to 1978. Enjoy tomato-focused cuisine, Hanover tomatoes for purchase and tasting, live music, and a selection of handcraft and agriculture vendors. Plus, feast your eyes on an array of farming equipment and enjoy tomato-themed activities. The free festival runs from 5 to 9 p.m. July 11 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

From 4 to 8 p.m. on July 12, the Science Museum of Virginia transforms into a sensory-friendly venue during “Minds of All Kinds.” A limited number of guests can explore the “Ultimate Dinosaurs” exhibition, build with Legos at the “Towers of Tomorrow” showcase and more, all in a less crowded environment. The museum will also provide accommodations for individuals with light and sound sensitivities during the event. Admission is free, but registration is required.

—Bailey Miller, Editorial Intern

I’ve been known to don a costume or two from my favorite TV shows and video games, but when it comes to cosplay, I’m hardly an expert. It’s amazing what some cosplayers can create, often just using foam and other simple crafting materials. To learn all the tricks and tips to make your own handmade outfits, head to Cosplay World this weekend, July 12-13, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Vendors, artists, special guests, panels, activities and a costume contest round out the experience. Single-day admission is $20 to $25, weekend tickets are $40 for standard admission and $80 for VIP packages, and children 12 and under enter free with a paid adult.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The Marquis de Lafayette, one of the best known of our foreign allies, who pitched in during the American Revolution and became a significant compatriot of George Washington, appears at Historic St. John’s Church at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 13. Historical interpreter Charles Wissinger brings the noble Frenchman to life and as Lafayette shares his experiences of the Continental Army from Valley Forge to Yorktown. Tickets are $12. This program follows the 1:30 p.m. “Liberty or Death” speech reenactment (tickets are $15), and for those interested in attending both, there’s a $2 discount off the Lafayette admission.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.