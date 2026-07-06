River City Roundup

Tomato season is upon us, and that signals the annual return of the Hanover Tomato Festival celebrating the county’s famous fruit. Other events ripe for the picking this week include a yard sale for creatives, a purr-fect adoption opportunity, a garden of mythical creatures and a concert of folk ballads. Enjoy!

A showcase worth attending if you’ve inclinations toward the original and alternative borne of the traditional spirit, the Monday Magic Folk Rock & Ballads concert is at The Camel today, July 6, at 8 p.m. Taking the stage is Blacksburg’s Amelia Empson (pictured above); Roanoke-based Elsa Howell; the stylings of Richmond’s Betsy Podsiadlo, who performs as Betsy From Mars, presenting tunes concerning saving the earth; and The Wayward Leaves, a rootsy RVA supergroup of indie, folk and country originals. All this, and promotional art by the locally based Grace Mae Huddleston. Tickets are $10 ($12 at the door).

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

This weekend, venture to Hanover County and enjoy the area’s most famous fruit during the Hanover Tomato Festival, hosted at Pole Green Park July 10 and 11. This family-friendly fest, four-legged friends included, offers tomato-focused dishes and sales and samples of Hanover’s finest selections. Plus, there’s live entertainment, contests and craft vendors to browse. Don’t forget to meet mascot Tommy the Tomato. The free event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

—Skye Hathaway, Editorial Intern

There’s plenty of discourse about what food to enjoy with a particular wine, spirit or beer, but we don’t talk enough about the best pet pairings. To explore that question, Virago Spirits is hosting Cocktails & Kittens on July 12, benefiting the Richmond SPCA. The shelter is full of cats in need of forever homes, and the event in the Virago tasting room features a gaggle of four-legged little fluffs available for adoption. If you’re not able to adopt a feline right now, you can still get plenty of cuddles and playtime with a cocktail or mocktail in hand. Space is limited, and tickets are $25. (FYI: I think Virago’s seasonal mixed drink Melon-Dramatic will go wonderfully with a playful ginger tabby.)

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Whether you’re looking to purge some art supply clutter or purchase tools for your next masterpiece, the Maker’s Yard Sale at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen has you covered. This Sunday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., creators can buy and sell new or gently used materials and enjoy the center’s various galleries. The market is free to attend; a small vendor fee applies for participants.

—Audrey Polverari, Editorial Intern

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has a new addition, a far cry from anything that grows out of the ground. “Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dreamworld” is an exhibition of large, colorful sculptures, on display throughout the gardens now through Sept. 27. Inspired by Mexican folk art, alebrijes are metal frames of fantastical creatures covered in papier-mâché and painted with acrylic. The showcase is making its East Coast debut at Lewis Ginter and is included with museum admission ($14 to $24).

—Mia Debelevich, Editorial Intern

Other Suggestions

The world premiere of the musical “Safety” is onstage at Firehouse Theatre July 8-26.

The Westchester Concert Series presents the ’80s hits of The Reagan Years July 9.

The Alpha Theatre and Arts Company production of “Fiddler on the Roof” is at Atlee Church July 10-11.

The Bookmark hosts a Book Bus Tour of Richmond’s independent bookstores July 11.

The 16th Gospel Fest With The Belle comes to the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater as part of the Festival of Arts July 12.

Singer-songwriter Janet Martin performs during the Music in the Park concert series at Forest Hill Park July 12.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.