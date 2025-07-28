River City Roundup

This week is a celebration of RVA’s music scene, with the return of the 804 Day block party in Shockoe Bottom, plus more Richmond sounds from folk-rockers Carbon Leaf at Maymont and Americana band The Head and the Heart at the Allianz Amphitheater. Also in the days ahead, warrior women of history converge at Agecroft Hall. Enjoy!

Though the band formed in Seattle, The Head and the Heart members Tyler Williams and Jonathan Russell have Richmond roots and are once again locals in the River City, even recording eight of the 12 songs on the band’s latest album “Aperture” at a local studio. It’s been about three years since the alt-folk group has performed here in town, and they’ll take the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront stage on Friday, Aug. 1. The show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $40.50.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The 804 Day block party returns to the 17th Street Market in Shockoe Bottom this Saturday, Aug. 2, for a celebration of the local music and arts scene and all things RVA. From 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., check out 10 local musical acts including Bucko, Kadencia and Nickelus F across three stages. Plus, visit with local artists, chefs, makers and other community groups. The free event, now in its third year, is presented by Shockoe Records and the city of Richmond.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Carbon Leaf’s Richmond roots are well-trodden territory; the Ashland-founded quintet has written and recorded many of their 15 studio albums and singles in the Richmond region. This weekend, they’re back in town at Maymont on the “I Want to Be Leaf Tour,” supporting their 2024 record “Time Is the Playground” and bringing folk-inspired rock tunes to the tree-lined estate by the river. Sound like a good time? The Music at Maymont show starts at 7 p.m. on Aug. 2. Tickets are $30.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

What happens when Joan of Arc and Chinese commander Fu Hao, among other warrior women from history, converge at Agecroft Hall & Gardens? Find out from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, when Virago Alley presents Warriors in Bloom. The one-day event features 20-plus sword and combat demonstrations, ax throwing, improvisational role-playing games, All the Saints Puppet Theater, activities for all ages, more than 50 artisans, food trucks, and, for quaffing pleasure, ale, wine and mead — plus a misting station since, well, it’s August in Richmond. A virago, once a pejorative term, is a woman of strength who dares and leads. The rain date is Aug. 3. Tickets are $12 to $15.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foreigner play the Atlantic Union Bank After Hours concert series in Doswell on July 30.

The Valentine’s The Oasis: A High Noon Summer Concert Series concludes for the season with a performance from The Funk Masters July 31.

Annual photography exhibition “UnBound14!” is at Candela Books + Gallery through Aug. 9, complemented by the Shakespearean-themed “A Midsummer Night’s Fever Dream” fundraising gala Aug. 2.

The Henrico Theatre Company production “8 Track: The Sounds of the ’70s” continues at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen through Aug. 3.

The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse perform at Brown’s Island during the Live Loud concert series on Aug. 3.

Richmond Triangle Players, in collaboration with Firehouse Theatre, presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Strange Loop” at RTP’s Robert B. Moss Theatre through Aug. 9.

