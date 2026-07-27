River City Roundup

It’s the final week to catch the inspiring musical “Come From Away” at Virginia Repertory Theatre, a true story of togetherness in the face of tragedy. Other ways to be moved or get moving in the days ahead include the return of 804 Day, community yoga and an album release party. Enjoy!

Join Tiny Bones Yoga for a pay-what-you-can Somatic Yoga and Social Hour at the Robinson Theater Community Arts Center in Church Hill North. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, participants of all skill (and stress) levels will have a chance to look inward and decompress, moving slowly and breathing consciously. Afterward, the group will head over to nearby Soul N’ Vinegar for a post-session social hour — donations aren’t mandatory, but those who give will receive one beverage credit. Registration is required. Plan to arrive 15 minutes early, and don’t forget to bring a yoga mat.

—Audrey Polverari, Editorial Intern

Her voice sounds as though rescued from one of those popping vinyl records found in a closet, except she’s actual and now. Erin Lunsford’s original songs are influenced by what came before, while expressing the universals from around the emotional color wheel. Originally from Fincastle, north of Roanoke, and currently Richmond-based, Lunsford celebrates her second album, “Rhinestones,” during a release party concert at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at The Camel. She’s joined by the pride of Palmyra, Sasha Landon. Tickets are $19.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Head to the 17th Street Market area in Shockoe Bottom this Saturday, Aug. 1, to celebrate the city’s diverse culture, music and food during 804 Day. Hear live tunes from 16 artists on multiple stages and browse a sampling of 804-based eats, beverages and artisan vendors. Several nonprofits will be in attendance, giving guests the opportunity to engage with and support local charities. The block party begins at noon and runs until 6 p.m., offering free attendance for everyone. The event is followed by the free 804 Day After Party featuring DJ Duffy, happening from 6 to 10 p.m. at DreamHaus.

—Skye Hathaway, Editorial Intern

For those of us old enough to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001, the world was forever changed. As tales of loss and sorrow dominated the airwaves, the nation worked to heal and recover. I wasn’t familiar with the story of the nearly 7,000 plane travelers who were diverted to the tiny town of Gander, Newfoundland, when flights were grounded during the uncertainty and confusion that ensued during 9/11. I learned about these true events when I saw the Tony Award-winning musical “Come From Away” a few years ago. For almost a week, the passengers were stranded on the Canadian island, so residents banded together to feed, clothe and house them in an inspiring story of the best of humanity. Virginia Repertory Theatre brings this amazing story of compassion and resilience to the November Theatre stage through Aug. 2. Tickets start at $35.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.