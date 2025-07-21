River City Roundup

This week brings both cultural enlightenment and comfort food, including a musical at Swift Creek Mill Theatre and a new public art exhibition at Brightpoint Community College. Also in the days ahead, Poe welcomes pirates, and collectors unite at the convention center. Enjoy!

The Poe Museum calls all hands on deck for an evening of maritime merrymaking during its UnHappy Hour: Land Poe! event on Thursday, July 24. Drop anchor in the Enchanted Garden for a nautical night of swashbuckling song and dance, with sweet seafaring melodies plucked by Pitch’n a Fit bluegrass band and indie dream-pop ensemble Pleco. Enjoy extended exhibit hours and ward off scurvy cravings with wine, gourmet grub and craft beer from The Veil Brewing Co. and 1115 Mobile Kitchen. All ages are welcome aboard from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15.

—Anna Kiepke, Editorial Intern

An exhibition featuring oil, watercolor and pastel paintings depicting animals and nature, “Places I Have Visited on This Planet” is on display in Eliades Hall at the Midlothian Campus of Brightpoint Community College — where painter Bob Wynne created the works as an art student — through July 25. The gallery is open noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and entry is free.

—Bailey Miller, Editorial Intern

If you’re like me and love all things pop culture and fandom — or you’re just looking for a fun event — check out Collect-A-Con at the Greater Richmond Convention Center July 26-27. This celebration of collectibles features more than 900 vendors offering trading cards, anime merchandise, comic books, video games and more. Special guests include Charles Martinet, who voices Nintendo’s Mario; Maile Flanagan, voice of anime character Naruto; and live performances from hip-hop duo the Ying Yang Twins and original “Pokémon” theme song singer Jason Paige. Single-day tickets run $39 to $44, two-day passes are $60, and VIP packages are available at $112 to $165.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

C’mon down to “The Spitfire Grill,” the folk-inspired musical adaptation by James Valcq and Fred Alley of the acclaimed 1996 film about redemption and kindness, onstage at the Swift Creek Mill Theatre through Aug. 2. The summer show leads into the Mill’s 60th season, with director Tom Width overseeing a fine cast including offstage spouses Lindsey Zelli and Jeff Ashworth; she’s Percy, released from prison and needing work, and he’s Sheriff Joe Sutter who guides her to the ramshackle diner operated by the widowed Hannah (Joy Williams). Amid the small-town characters are Shelby (Grey Garrett), her husband Caleb (Scott Melton), town busybody Effy (Tara Callahan Carol) and visitors (Austin Linder and Brian Vaughan). Preshow dining is available, and artwork by David Cochran is on display at the theater. Tickets are $44 to $49.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

