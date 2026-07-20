River City Roundup

This week, celebrate the 45th anniversary of beloved local music purveyor Plan 9 with a birthday bash at Hardywood. Plus, tune in for a tasting experience at The Veil, a paddling excursion at Pocahontas State Park and a throwback concert at CarMax Park. Enjoy!

After a long week, unwind from the comfort of a canoe at Pocahontas State Park’s Friday Night Floats event. On July 24, guests ages 6 and up can spend an evening on Swift Creek Lake, paddling and learning about surrounding natural and cultural features as the sun sets. Experience is not required, and equipment is provided. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m., but participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes early. Registration is $10 and must be completed in advance at the park office or by calling 804-796-4255.

—Audrey Polverari, Editorial Intern

Since 2016, The Veil Brewing Co. has been throwing a primo tasting party — and fundraiser for Greater Richmond SCAN — dedicated to beer and other beverages. Forever Summer Fest returns July 25 at Main Street Station, with 60-plus producers in the building. The beer lineup boasts legendary Belgian brewery Brasserie Cantillon, Monkish Brewing Co. out of Los Angeles, Alaska’s Anchorage Brewing Company, Hudson Valley Brewery and Maine OG Allagash Brewing Company. On the other-beverages front, find Blue Bee and Potter’s cideries, along with visiting Occam Cider Co. (known for its “nothing added, nothing taken away” approach), in addition to Lightwell Survey Wines, Mosto Tequila and more. Eats from TBT El Gallo, Yellow Umbrella Provisions and ZZQ will be on-site, too. Come thirsty.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

The 45th anniversary of Richmond’s premier promulgator of mighty sounds from all around, Plan 9 Music, occurs Saturday, July 25, from 3 to 9:30 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on Ownby Lane. The event features live tunes including the reggae/ska/funk of The Good Guys and the avant-jazz Orthotonics. There’ll also be the powerhouse pairing of Janet Martin and Elizabeth Wise, combining their interpretations of the blues, rock and Americana. Though the celebration is free and open to the public, a donation of $9 is suggested, with proceeds going to local alternative radio station WRIR-97.3 FM.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Travel back to your angst-y teenage years with the Richmond Flying Squirrels during Pop Punk 2000s Night, hosted at CarMax Park on Sunday, July 26. Arrive early to hear your favorite emo throwbacks from cover band Full Send. Don’t forget to sport your favorite band tee or score a pop-punk-themed Flying Squirrels T-shirt by being one of the first 1,800 fans to enter the stadium. Catch the music when gates open at 3:30 p.m., continuing just prior to the first pitch at 5:05 p.m., when the Squirrels take on the Hartford Yard Goats. Tickets start at $12.

—Skye Hathaway, Editorial Intern

Other Suggestions

The Fighting Jamesons bring Celtic rock to Richmond Music Hall on July 24.

Bond Millen Gallery’s 10th annual “EMERGE” exhibition showcases works by up-and-coming artists through July 25.

The BLK Virginia Theatre Alliance and 5th Wall Theatre production “Tambo & Bones” is at The Basement through July 25.

The world premiere of “Safety” continues at Firehouse Theatre through July 26.

Virginia Repertory Theatre’s production of “Come From Away” is onstage through Aug. 2.

Ada Gallery’s summer exhibition “Fireflies,” featuring the work of more than 20 local artists, is on view through Aug. 31.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.