River City Roundup

This week, we celebrate the 161st birthday of Richmond entrepreneur and activist Maggie L. Walker with guided tours of a new exhibition at the Library of Virginia. Also in the days ahead, a visit from SpongeBob, a poetic evening and a world premiere from a local playwright. Enjoy!

Pineapple house. Miserly crab fast-food mogul. Overly optimistic kitchen sponge. Even if you’ve never seen the TV show “SpongeBob SquarePants,” you most likely know the pop culture icon at its center, brought to the stage in “Nickelodeon’s The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” and presented by the talented kids in SPARC’s SummerStarz Tour. The plot revolves around SpongeBob and his fellow residents of Bikini Bottom trying to save their community from a looming volcanic eruption, with plenty of jokes, music, positivity and heroism. The tour runs July 14-18 at locations throughout the city, and performances are free with no ticket required — just drop by. Visit SPARC’s website to see the venues and showtimes for each day.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Maggie Lena Walker’s monumental achievements are memorialized by a statue downtown, but on Tuesday, July 15, her 161st birthday, learn about Walker as a Jackson Ward community leader, civil rights activist, businessperson, wife and mother. The Library of Virginia and the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site remember Walker in conjunction with the library’s exhibition “House to Highway: Reclaiming a Community History” with guided presentations at 10 a.m. and noon. The walking tours are free to join, but registration is required. The library is also hosting a free opening reception for “House to Highway” on Thursday, July 17, from 4 to 7:15 p.m. Created in partnership with The JXN Project, the exhibition examines the life and legacy of Abraham Peyton Skipwith, the first Black homeowner in what became Jackson Ward.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Strangely Spoken invites connoisseurs of poetry and hard cider alike to Blue Bee Cider for a free Open Mic Poetry Night on Wednesday, July 16. Whether you are a practiced poet or a rookie rhymer, this chance to step into the literary limelight is open to all. Share your creative writing genius with a supportive audience and sip on Virginia-crafted artisanal beverages. Sign-ups begin at 6:30 p.m. or simply come by to lend a listening ear for one-of-a-kind poetic performances from 7 to 9 p.m.

—Anna Kiepke, Editorial Intern

A tale of estranged siblings whose father’s death forces an uncomfortable reunion, “Burial Tax” makes its world premiere at the Firehouse Theatre with performances through July 27. Theater patrons may recognize the play, from local playwright Andrew Gall, under the working title “Lake Effect”; it’s been in development for two years and was workshopped during the First Drafts & Bagels event. The production is directed by Paul Takács and stars Duke Lafoon, Matt Meixler, Nicole Morris-Anastasi and Laine Satterfield. Tickets are $5 to $35.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

