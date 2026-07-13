River City Roundup

It’s officially 110 days until Halloween — if you’d like to get an early start on the holiday, Triple Crossing Beer is hosting a lecture on creepy mythical creatures. If you’re more about the here and now, this week Révéler observes International Nelson Mandela Day with a special guest performer, Blue Bee Cider gets poetic, and Art Works captures some wildlife. If you’re looking even further down the road, Richmond Ballet is celebrating “The Nutcracker” in July. Enjoy!

True, it’s not spooky season just yet, but it’s always the right time to talk about America’s many mythical monsters and legends. Head to Triple Crossing Beer’s Fulton location on Wednesday, July 15, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for “Profs & Pints Richmond: Encountering Cryptids” hosted by Joshua Barton, a horror scholar and lecturer in English at Virginia Commonwealth University. From widely known myths such as Sasquatch and Mothman to more regional creatures including the Jersey Devil and chupacabra, Barton discusses how and why these tales originated, how the monsters reflect wider fears in society, and how their folklore has become embedded in modern American culture. Tickets are $13.50 ($17 at the door).

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Poets and writers of all experience levels have the chance to dust off their old notebooks and elevate their work at Strangely Spoken’s free Open Mic Poetry Night, held at Blue Bee Cider on Friday, July 17. Attendees can share original poems, short stories, personal essays or favorite pieces from other writers in a judgment-free zone. Sign-ups begin at 6:30 p.m., and readings run from 7 to 9 p.m. If you miss this monthly gathering, another is planned for Aug. 14.

—Audrey Polverari, Editorial Intern

Richmond Ballet has the cure for your summer blues with “Nutcracker in July,” an ideal way to get into the holiday spirit a little early. This Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., receive an exclusive look inside the nonprofit dance company’s studio with a tour and meet characters from the classic Christmas ballet; kids ages 4 to 11 can join in on themed dance classes. The free event is also an opportunity to purchase tickets to “The Nutcracker” before they go on sale in August.

—Skye Hathaway, Editorial Intern

In commemoration of International Nelson Mandela Day, violinist Dave Kline and his band, trombonist Steve Davis, vocalist Abena Koomson-Davis, and harmonica player Tim Kaine present an eclectic set based in jazz, rock, blues and roots music at Révéler in Carytown on Saturday, July 18, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. You read that right; the performances include Virginia Sen. Kaine, who’s shared stages with Willie Nelson and Richmond’s own Aimee Mann, among others. He’s included in an impressive group of players. Tickets are $25.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Richmond photographers are placing the natural world center stage for the “Living Earth” exhibition, showcasing wildlife and landscape images. On view through July 18 at the Port II Gallery at Art Works, the pieces are intended to shine a light on the importance of maintaining and protecting natural environments for future generations. Proceeds from art sales support the preservation of national parks.

—Mia Debelevich, Editorial Intern

Other Suggestions

As part of the Firehouse Fringe series, Becky Bondurant presents her solo show “Helen Keller Wasn’t Real” at Firehouse Theatre July 14.

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen unveils a new LOVEworks sign with a special dedication on July 16, coinciding with the opening of four new art exhibitions.

Chesterfield Towne Center hosts Passport to the Cup, featuring activities, food, giveaways and watch parties for the FIFA World Cup Championship matches July 18-19.

Bond Millen Gallery’s 10th annual “EMERGE” exhibition features works by up-and-coming artists through July 25.

The BLK Virginia Theatre Alliance and 5th Wall Theatre production “Tambo & Bones” is onstage at The Basement through July 25.

The world premiere of “Safety” continues at Firehouse Theatre through July 26.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.