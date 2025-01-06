River City Roundup

A New Year’s tradition, this weekend the Latin Ballet of Virginia brings the annual production “The Legend of the Poinsettia” to the local stage for its 24th year. Additional happenings in the early days of 2025 include comedic dating, a visit from the X-Cops and a festival that’s a little fishy. Enjoy!

Members of the GWAR family (alien and human alike) formed the offshoot oddball metal act X-Cops in the early ’90s and have toured with GWAR and solo over the ensuing years. In 2023, members staged a revival and embarked on tours around the U.S. They land at Richmond Music Hall this Wednesday, Jan. 8, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Short subjects in film can linger with you a long while, as the James River Film Society demonstrates with its annual short film showcase. With special guest judge Jerry Williams, a longtime regional critic of film and television, the finalists will be screened and awarded $3,000 in cash prizes presented by the Virginia Film Office. The festivities take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Leslie Cheek Theater. Tickets are $8 in advance, $5 for museum members.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Truly two great tastes that taste great together, the 2025 Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival comes to The Meadow Event Park’s Farm Bureau Building in Doswell Jan. 10-11. Aimed at small fries and big catches alike, the festival, now in its 24th year, features classes, lectures, conservation information and — let’s not forget — wine and beer tasting. General admission for one day is $20.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

The Latin Ballet of Virginia stages its 24th anniversary presentation of “The Legend of the Poinsettia,” Jan. 10-12 at the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education in Chesterfield. Created by founder and Director Emerita Ana Ines King, the production is based on a Mexican legend about the spirit of giving. The performances highlight the rich collection of Spanish and Latin American holiday traditions through song and dance genres such as gaita and aguinaldo from Venezuela, plena from Puerto Rico, and more. Tickets are $30 to $35.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

I’ve been married for more than a decade, and I can say with certainty that I don’t miss the dating scene. However, I can also find the humor in the awkwardness and nervousness that accompanies getting to know a potential partner. It’s all fodder for Coalition Theater’s “Can’t Hardly Date” improv show on Jan. 11, where the performers use real-life “dating horror stories” from the audience as inspiration for the comedy act. Tickets are $10.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Other Suggestions

Francis Gary Powers Jr. leads a discussion about Cold War Virginia at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Jan. 7.

Cabaret and jazz performers Blue Orpheus Orchestra stop at Révéler Jan. 10.

Comedian Tom Segura will “Come Together” at the Altria Theater for two performances on Jan. 10.

R&B singer and record producer Jon B performs at The Tin Pan Jan. 10-11.

“Queen of Comedy” Sommore takes the stage at Richmond’s Funny Bone Comedy Club Jan. 10-12.

The 23rd annual MLK Drum Majors Awards and Celebration comes to Fifth Street Baptist Church Jan. 12.

