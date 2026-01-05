River City Roundup

A new year is the perfect time for new experiences. This week, catch an artist’s discussion at the VMFA, a one-man show at Firehouse Theatre, the Israeli & Jewish Film Festival at the Weinstein JCC, and a Thai-inspired sandwich pop-up at Helen’s. Enjoy!

Spicy, funky, sweet, salty — Thai-influenced pop-up Nam Prik Pao hits every flavor note with its compelling, crave-worthy menus. While chef Brennan Griffith has previously hosted events highlighting chiles and tomatoes or encouraging communal dining, he’s taking a different direction with the Jan. 5 Sandwich PopUp at Helen’s, featuring a laab fried chicken sando, a red curry French dip, a sai ua smashburger and a Thai tea banana pudding I’ve been dreaming of since the menu drop. The party lasts from 5 to 9 p.m., with reservations available (and recommended) along with walk-in and takeout service. Bonus: The crew at Helen’s will be whipping up cocktails and mocktails for those dining in.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

A showcase of diverse voices in cinema, the Weinstein JCC’s Israeli & Jewish Film Festival returns for its 17th year Jan. 8-25. On Jan. 8, a Red Carpet Opening Night Party precedes a screening of the 2024 comedy “Bad Shabbos” (pictured above) with a post-showing discussion with co-writer Zack Weiner. Five additional films are included in this year’s lineup, among them the 2024 dramedy “The Ring,” featured at the Virginia Holocaust Museum Jan. 11. “Technion 102,” screening Jan. 13 at the JCC with a discussion to follow, chronicles the Israel Institute of Technology. The documentary “Jews of the Wild West” hits the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s big screen Jan. 18, and Jan. 25 at the JCC, a closing program, “The Magic of Theo Bikel,” celebrates the late actor and singer. Individual screening tickets are $18, and an All Access Pass (including the closing program) is $115. Opening Night Party admission starts at $40.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Now that you’ve visited “Giants: Art From the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts — or if you haven’t, grab your tickets and go — dig even deeper by joining a conversation with one of the exhibition’s featured artists. Preeminent photographer Jamel Shabazz immortalized the emergence of hip-hop culture with street photography depicting Black urban youth and their communities in a dignified fashion. On Jan. 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., he and Dr. LaCharles Ward of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History & Culture will discuss Shabazz’s experiences and artistic journey from 1980s New York to today. Tickets are $8, and a livestream will be available.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

He’s smooth, he’s dynamic, he’s Scott Wichmann (rhymes with Richmond), and he’ll be at Firehouse Theatre at 2 p.m. on Jan. 11. He brings his dynamic, crooner-inspired presentation, “A Singular Sensation: Mr. Showtime,” to the venue, performing modern classics with his signature flair. You may have experienced Wichmann’s acclaimed stage presence in any number of productions hereabouts, but if you’ve not encountered Mr. Showtime, well, don’t dally. Believe me, you’ll leave humming a tune and snapping your fingers. Tickets are $40 to $45.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

Experience a live improvised game show in song during “Fake Some Noise: The Musical,” onstage at Coalition Theater Jan. 8.

Reynolds Gallery hosts an opening reception for two solo exhibitions, “Within” by Amy Pleasant and “Transient Phenomena” by Andrea Donnelly, at the Main Street location on Jan. 8.

Hear alt-rock covers of popular songs from three decades ago during The Blizzard of 1996 concert, Jan. 9 at The Broadberry.

Just ahead of the release of her newest single, “Half-Smoked Cigarettes,” singer-songwriter Christina Louise performs at Virago Spirits Jan. 10.

Virginia Repertory Theatre’s production of comedic thriller “Deathtrap” is at Hanover Tavern through Jan. 18.

See the celebratory outfits and other garments of Richmonders from the 19th century to today in “FANCY: Costumes, Characters and the Richmond Masque,” at The Valentine through Jan. 25.

