River City Roundup

While Richmonders may be ready to warm up — regardless of Punxsutawney Phil’s verdict this Groundhog Day — several indoor events this week are turning up the heat in town. Celebrate the Lunar New Year, learn about the history of Southern marriages, discover a new exhibition you won’t want to Lego, and allow the King of Pop to “Rock With You.” Enjoy!

Though “MJ: The Musical” had a delayed Broadway debut due to the pandemic, in 2022 it lit up the stage featuring the hit tunes that made Michael Jackson the King of Pop. With direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon and a script by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, the musical has earned four Tony Awards. Now Richmond has the chance to “Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)” when the touring production stops at the Altria Theater Jan. 28-Feb. 2. Tickets start at $49.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The best part about Lunar New Year happens at the dinner table, where my family and I reflect on the year to come over a steaming plate of dumplings. The sense of community that the holiday creates (and the food) is what makes me so excited for it. Celebrate the Year of the Snake during “Snake Love” on Jan. 29 at Quarry. The experience from 7 to 8:30 p.m. includes a tea party and serpent-themed crafts. Tickets are $15.

—Melody Yuan, Editorial Intern

Celebrate modern romance by looking back on the history of marriage in the American South with historian Marcia Zug; she’ll discuss her book “You’ll Do: A History of Marrying for Reasons Other Than Love” at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Thursday, Jan. 30. For much of U.S. history, tying the knot has been less about love and more about overcoming social, economic and political disparities. But that also means marriage has become America’s default, even when better solutions are possible to support people whether they have a partner or not. Tickets for the in-person lecture are $10, and a free streaming option is available.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Our February issue is all about envisioning the Richmond of the future, so it’s serendipitous that the Science Museum of Virginia debuts the “Towers of Tomorrow With Lego Bricks” exhibition this Saturday, Feb. 1. More than half a million bricks have been snapped together to assemble 20 of the world’s most iconic skyscrapers, such as the Empire State Building and the Burj Khalifa, and there are another 200,000 bricks available for visitors to build to their hearts’ content. The traveling exhibit continues through Aug. 25 and is included with general admission ($10 to $17.50).

—Mark Newton, News Editor

