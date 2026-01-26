River City Roundup

This week in the River City, celebrate local athletics during the RVA Sports Awards, delve into Church Hill’s musical history, party like Poe, and glam up for a women-focused fashion show and gala. Enjoy!

In celebration of Edgar Allan Poe’s 217th birthday and enduring cultural legacy, on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m., Shockoe Sessions Live at In Your Ear Studios hosts the musical and literary tribute Post Poe. Featured are the zombie-surf-rock of the fez-and-shades-wearing combo The Embalmers, the theremin stylings of Caroline Scruggs, and a potpourri of Poe readings. Seating is limited, and tickets are $23.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Sometimes we could all use a little encouragement, and membership-based group The Women’s Circle seeks to offer just that through its mission to promote empowerment and well-being. On Friday, Jan. 30, the collective is hosting a public event featuring a fashion show by local designer Kristina Schultz of Constantine Atelier. The Made of Dreams Gala brings together women from around the region for a night of music, dancing, food, community — and style. Plus, a silent auction benefits the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The inaugural, black-tie-optional event will be held at The John Marshall Ballrooms. Tickets are $150.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The region’s finest — and fittest — descend on the Altria Theater Saturday, Jan. 31, for the fifth annual RVA Sports Awards, celebrating the best of Richmond’s sports community. Hosted by the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation, the event honors winners of the public vote (held earlier this month) in categories including Coach of the Year, Team of the Year and more. The presentation features a special guest, two-time Olympic gold medal-winning soccer goalkeeper Briana Scurry. While the awards show will also be livestreamed online, ticket sales for in-person attendance ($75) end Jan. 28 at noon.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

During the Richmond Public Library event “‘32 Blocks’: How Church Hill Helped Make the Culture” on Saturday, Jan. 31, learn more about the talented Richmond musicians who defied segregation during the civil rights era with innovative work that’s been sampled through the decades. Writer, producer and director Alicia Marbury Aroche is a Virginia Humanities Public Humanities Fellow and director of the upcoming documentary “32 Blocks,” which unearths the origins of funk, jazz and soul in historic Church Hill. Hear a special lecture from Aroche about the stories and research behind her film and the musical legacy of its subjects. After the talk, guests have the chance to tour RPL’s Memory Lab and add their own stories to a community oral history project. The free event at the Gellman Room in the main library is from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

