River City Roundup

Starting tomorrow, the Richmond dining scene presents a week of vegan eats; here’s your chance to try something new or nosh on your favorites. Also in the days ahead, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s art exhibition “Rich Soil” pairs wire sculptures with the natural beauty of the gardens, the circus comes to Carytown’s Révéler (sort of), and the town of Ashland releases some universal tunes. Enjoy!

Every January, the Richmond chapter of the nonprofit Vegan Action puts on Vegan 72x2, a restaurant week that tasks local establishments with creating new menu items suitable for meat- and dairy-free diets. From Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Sunday, Jan. 26, a variety of our town’s popular restaurants, bakeries, ice cream parlors, bars and more will offer limited-time-only vegan options that are worth a try, whether you’re a vegan or just vegan-curious. Considering the impact of the recent water crisis on local restaurants, dining out might already be on your to-do list this week.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Curtis Eller’s American Circus pulls into the Révéler cabaret at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, with a roster of music and performance that can sound how a scratchy old movie looks, somewhere between Kurt Weill and Tom Waits. The quartet is touring for their album “Another Nice Mess.” They’ll be aided and abetted by Richmond’s own The Hot Seats, playing traditional instruments but with their own particular approach. Be advised: there will be banjos. Tickets are $15.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

A new album is certainly proving that Ashland’s got talent: “Songs From the Center of the Universe” is now available on all major streaming platforms. The compilation is made up of compositions that celebrate the history and community of the small town with big charm. These are also tunes penned and performed by locals during the 2024 Ashland Song Competition. In honor of the album’s release, the Downtown Ashland Association is hosting a party at Center of the Universe Brewing Co. on Jan. 24 from 5 to 6 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet the artists, hear the songs and sip some suds. Admission is free.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

There’s something about standing face-to-face with a sculpture that makes a person really contemplate what it means to be human. A new exhibition at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is the perfect opportunity to ponder this quandary as artist Kristine Mays’ “Rich Soil” series pairs 29 life-size artworks with the garden’s natural splendor. The sculptures are crafted from hooked and looped wire, and for their shapes Mays was inspired by the choreography of the late Alvin Ailey’s modern dance routine “Revelations.” “Rich Soil” continues through March 9 and is included with garden admission ($10 to $20).

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

